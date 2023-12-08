Hanukkah

A Philly Special Christmas tackles Hanukkah song with help from Howie Roseman, Lil Dicky

The 'Dreidel Song' never took flight like this before

By Dan Stamm

Is there anything Jason Kelce, Lane Johnson, Jordan Mailata and the rest of the Philadelphia Eagles' A Philly Special Christmas crew can't do?

They now have spread their holiday season joy by putting their spin on the "Dreidel Song" just in time for the start of Hanukkah.

And, they got some help from a prominent member of the Eagles family that celebrates the Jewish festival of lights -- general manager Howie Roseman.

"This may or may not have been Howie’s first ring around the dreidel," A Philly Special Christmas wrote on Instagram while teasing Roseman behind the mic.

"I have a little dreidel, I made it out of clay," the guys sing.

Another prominent Philly-area native appears on the track, which is now streaming on Apple Music -- Cheltenham High School alumni Lil Dicky.

You can listen to the entire track on YouTube. Happy Hanukkah!

