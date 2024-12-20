More than 120 years of colorful history will be on display on South Broad Street on New Year's Day as the Mummers make their annual strut.

We know the route and timing for the 124th edition of the Mummers Parade in Philadelphia, which is title sponsored by Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia.

“We are thrilled to return as the title sponsor of the 2025 Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia Mummers Parade,” Jake Joyce, senior vice president of Marketing at the casino, said. "We’re proud to invest in Philadelphia’s cultural heritage and support the talented artists, performers, and community members who have made this parade a spectacle for 124 years and counting."

Whether you're part of a local club taking part in the festivities, you're headed out to watch in the crowd, or you're just an uninterested Philadelphian wondering how you'll get around on Wednesday, Jan. 1, here's everything you need to know about the 2025 Mummers Parade.

When and where is the 2024 Mummers Parade?

Weather permitting, the 124th Mummers Parade begins at 9 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2025, and is set to go until around 5 p.m. Mummers will start at 17th and Market then head toward Philadelphia City Hall before dancing down South Broad Street to Washington Avenue.

Along the route, several official performance areas will be set up for the groups to perform their skits. A judging stand will be set up on the west side of City Hall at Dilworth Plaza at the beginning of the route you can buy tickets to get a spot on the bleachers.

You can also grab tickets to see the Fancy Brigade Finale at the Pennsylvania Convention Center from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on New Year's Day.

After the parade concludes, the unofficial after party continues in the Pennsport neighborhood of South Philadelphia, along South 2nd Street -- also called "Two Street". Many of the Mummers' clubhouses -- where performers typically spend much of the year preparing for the New Year's Day party -- are in the neighborhood.

Don't want to be cold waiting for the Mummers to strut by?

This year, the full 2024 Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia Mummers Parade will once again be broadcasted on WFMZ-TV and MeTV2, organizers announced. Former Philadelphia TV news personalities (and husband-wife duo) Larry Mendte and Dawn Stensland will host the broadcast, with help and insight from various Mummers commentators.

How does the competition work at the Mummers Parade?

Clubs are separated into four categories - Comic, Wench, Fancy and String Bands divisions, according to organizers.

The 2025 parade features one fancy club, 10 wench brigades, three comic clubs and 14 string bands, according to parade organizers.

Comics wear colorful outfits and usually put on shows that parody recent events, while the Wench Brigades perform similar acts, but typically add instruments. The String Bands deliver full musical performances with props and dramatic costumes.

Prizes are given out in a variety of categories among each division, but the primary prize is bragging rights. Check back in 2025 to find out which groups and Mummers won.

Are tickets required for the Mummers Parade?

Attending the parade is free, but if you'd like to upgrade your experience, you can purchase tickets to the seated area near the judging stand near City Hall. Those tickets are $25 and can be purchased through the Independence Visitor Center.

Tickets for the Fancy Brigades shows at the Convention Center start at $28 and can also be purchased through the Visitor Center.

Isn't there controversy surrounding the Mummers?

The Mummers parade touts itself as a "time-honored" and "family-friendly" tradition. However, Mummers festivities have long been described by many as racist, homophobic, and otherwise culturally insensitive.

Controversy most recently came to the forefront in 2020, when a member of the 'Froggy Carr' brigade wore blackface in the parade and later defended his decision to do so. The brigade was disqualified from the event as a result, with then Mayor Jim Kenney calling it "abhorrent."

Kenney threatened to end city support of the parade entirely in a 2020 letter to each of the Mummers groups.

“This parade has an infamous history of using racially and culturally insensitive themes, and the repeated inability of Mummers leadership to control the use of blackface by some participants threatens the City’s continued support for the parade,” Kenney wrote.

In the past few years, the Mummers have made efforts to not stoke controversy.

Street Closures, Parking Restrictions for the 2024 Mummers Parade

Street closures will be aplenty throughout Center City and South Philly on New Year's Day.

The city revealed its street closures and parking restrictions plan:

"Parking restrictions will begin in advance on Sunday, December 29 along portions of the parade route, which starts at City Hall and moves south to Washington Avenue via Broad Street. Most parking and traffic restrictions will be lifted upon the conclusion of the event."

Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024

"Parking is prohibited from 6 p.m. on December 29 through 6 p.m. on January 2, on the west side of 15th Street from Arch Street to Ranstead Street," the city said. "Street/sidewalk vendors will not be permitted to park in this area during this timeframe."

Monday, Dec. 30, 2024

The stretch of 15th Street at John F. Kennedy Boulevard will be closed to southbound traffic for equipment delivery and setup. The closure begins at 9 a.m. on Dec. 30 and lasts through 7 a.m. Jan. 2.

Sunday, Dec. 31, 2024

Per the city:

Parking is prohibited on the following streets from 4 a.m. on Dec. 31 through 6 p.m. on Jan. 1:

Market Street from 15th Street to 21st Street (both sides)

JFK Boulevard from Juniper Street to 20th Street (both sides)

15th Street will be closed to vehicular traffic from John F. Kennedy Boulevard to Market Street from 10 a.m. on Dec. 31 through 5 a.m. on Jan. 2.



Market Street will be closed to vehicular traffic from 15th Street to 21st Street from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Dec. 31. At 3 p.m., Market Street will re-open and traffic will be permitted to travel eastbound on Market Street to 15th Street and continue southbound on 15th Street.

Monday, January 1, 2025

Per the city:

The following streets will be closed to vehicular traffic beginning at 3 a.m. on Jan. 1 through the conclusion of the parade:

15th Street from Arch Street to Chestnut Street

Market Street from 15th Street to 21st Street

Benjamin Franklin Parkway from 16th Street to 20th Street

North Broad Street from Cherry Street to John F. Kennedy Boulevard

16th Street from Chestnut Street to Race Street

17th Street from Ben Franklin Parkway to Ludlow Street

18th Street from Ludlow Street to Race Street

19th Street from Ben Franklin Parkway to Chestnut Street

1500 block of Ranstead Street

1300 block of Carpenter Street

1000 block of South 13th Street

Chestnut Street from 15th Street to 18th Street (north side)

Cherry Street from 15th Street to 17th Street

Arch Street from 15th Street to 17th Street

Washington Avenue from 12th Street to 18th Street

Broad Street will be closed to vehicular traffic from South Penn Square to Washington Avenue on Wednesday, Jan. 1—beginning at 7 a.m. through the conclusion of the parade.

"Vehicular traffic will not be permitted to cross Broad Street while the parade is in progress," the city said. "Delays can be expected during the course of the event. Motorists are advised to avoid the area by using alternate routes and allow for extra driving time in areas near the event. Those driving should also refrain from double-parking, which creates congestion, limits traffic flow, and is illegal."

Additional Parking Restrictions on Jan. 1, 2025

Per the city:

Temporary “No Parking” zones will be in effect from 2 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 1—both sides of street unless otherwise noted:

Broad Street from Arch Street to Ellsworth Street

Juniper Street from John F. Kennedy Boulevard to East Penn Square

South/East Penn Square from 15th Street to Juniper Street

Benjamin Franklin Parkway from 16th Street to 20th Street

Logan Circle (north side)

North Broad Street from Cherry Street to John F. Kennedy Boulevard

16th Street from Chestnut Street to Race Street

17th Street from Ben Franklin Parkway to Ludlow Street

18th Street from Ludlow Street to Race Street

19th Street from Ben Franklin Parkway to Chestnut Street

19th Street from John F. Kennedy Boulevard to Market Street

1500 block of Ranstead Street

1300 block of Carpenter Street

1000 block of South 13th Street

Chestnut Street from 15th Street to 18th Street (north side)

Cherry Street from 15th Street to 17th Street

Arch Street from 15th Street to 17th Street

Washington Avenue from 12th Street to 18th Street

What's SEPTA's plan to get you to the parade?

The city suggests paradegoers use SEPTA's Broad Street and Market-Frankford subway lines to get around. Both are accessible from SEPTA Regional Rail lines and PATCO.

Expect bus line detours leading up to and during the parade, the city said.

Tuesday, December 31, 2024

The following SEPTA routes will be detoured from the normal route beginning at 8:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 31 to about 2 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 1:

4, 16, 17, 27, 31, 32, 33, 38, 44, 48, 62, 124, 125, BSO and MFO

Wednesday, January 1, 2025

The following SEPTA routes will be detoured from the normal route beginning at 2 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 1 to about 11:59 p.m.:

2, 4, 7, 9, 12, 16, 17, 21, 27, 31, 33, 38, 40, 42, 44, 45, 48, 49, 64, 124, 125, BSO, and MFO

The following SEPTA routes will be detoured from the normal route beginning at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 1 to about 11:59 p.m.:

29, 57, and 79

Check SEPTA's website for any updates/changes to service.

What's Philadelphia's plan to keep everyone safe?

This is the City's public safety plan:

"No bags or items should be left unattended. In the event of an emergency or to report a suspicious person, activity or item (a backpack, a package, a container)—notify a police officer immediately or call 9-1-1. Do not try to open, move, cover or touch a suspicious item.



"The public should expect congestion in the area. If you are attending the event, make a plan regarding driving, public transit, parking, and supervision of children. It is recommended that attendees wear comfortable, weather-appropriate attire.



"All locations referenced above and the surrounding area are designated as a “No-Drone Zone.” Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) and drones of any kind are not permitted.



"For tips and general information about being prepared and ready at special events, read the Special Event Safety Guide."

What if it rains too hard to strut?

Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025, is the rain date for the parade, Visit Philadelphia said. On the rain date, the parade would also start at 9 a.m.

