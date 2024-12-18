Important Christmas tree safety tips to remember this holiday season

'Tis the season for Christmas trees! But when you’re putting up the tree and decorating it with beautiful lights, there are important safety tips to remember.

Clean your fireplace

If you have a fireplace in your home, make sure you’ve cleared it all out before lighting it. Also make sure the chimney is cleaned as well.

Keep your tree away from heat sources

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

One out of four tree fires are the result of a tree being too close to a heat source. Not only does that include your fireplace, but it also includes space heaters. So make sure you keep your tree at least three feet away from your fireplace, space heater or any other heat source.

Water your tree each day

If you do have a live tree, make sure you continually water it daily as dry pine needles could become a safety hazard.

Smoke alarms and fire extinguisher

Remember to always have a smoke alarm with fresh batteries and a fire extinguisher nearby in the event of a fire emergency.

Be careful hanging your Christmas lights

One out of three tree fires are the result of an electrical failure. As you’re hanging Christmas lights around your tree, remember to limit those strands to three or less.