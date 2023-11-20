How long can you keep eating Thanksgiving leftovers?

The family is stuffed after eating Thanksgiving dinner, at least one uncle is passed out in a recliner and there's still plenty of food left on the table.

Get the Tupperware out and clear room in the fridge, there's going to be leftovers for days.

Not a single bite of the turkey, potatoes or stuffing should go to waste considering the cost, the time spent preparing it and just how delicious it all is. So, here are some tips on how best to store Thanksgiving leftovers.

It's no coincidence that the months of November and December are the most common time of year for food poisoning caused by bacteria commonly linked to turkey and ham. But as long as Thanksgiving leftovers have been properly stored, they can be eaten up to four days after being cooked -- or up to two to six months if stored in the freezer.

Get the leftovers off the table and into the fridge within two hours of being cooked, even if they are still hot or steaming.

Before putting the leftover turkey in the fridge or freezer, cut up whatever is left into smaller pieces to better ensure that it will last longer while stored.

When serving the leftovers, all turkey and side dishes should be heated to 165 degrees Fahrenheit in order to kill any potential bacteria, according to the USDA.

Then have a Black Friday feast, or turn those leftovers into turkey sandwiches, soup, Thanksgiving-themed burritos or any other desired dish.