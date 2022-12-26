Why ‘Glass Onion' Star Kate Hudson Doesn't Really Care About the Nepotism Debate

Kate Hudson's knives aren't out when it comes to "nepo babies."

The "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days" actress weighed in on the recent discourse about "nepotism babies" in Hollywood after Vulture published an article listing which celebrities have famous parents.

But Hudson—whose parents are Goldie Hawn and Bill Hudson—doesn't see much of a problem in keeping it in the family.

"The nepotism thing, I mean — I don't really care," she told The Independent in a recent interview. "I look at my kids and we're a storytelling family. It's definitely in our blood. People can call it whatever they want, but it's not going to change it."

In fact, she thinks Hollywood isn't the biggest culprit behind hiring one's children. "I actually think there are other industries where it's [more common]," she noted. "Maybe modeling? I see it in business way more than I see it in Hollywood. Sometimes I've been in business meetings where I'm like, 'Wait, whose child is this? Like, this person knows nothing!'"

Kate Hudson talks about her musically inclined children, taking her mom to the premiere of "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" and receiving constructive criticism from her dad on a Christmas play she wrote when she was six.

As Hudson put it, "I don't care where you come from, or what your relationship to the business is—if you work hard and you kill it, it doesn't matter."

And it sounds like her kids may be following in her footsteps as fellow storytellers: She shares Ryder Robinson, 18, with musician Chris Robinson; son Bingham, 11, with singer Matt Bellamy; and daughter Rani, 4, with singer Danny Fujikawa, her fiancé.

While Ryder "is in college and very happy," according to the "Glass Onion" star, she continues to co-parent her younger son with Matt, recently telling the Sunday Times that her ex is "so wonderful—I couldn't have asked for a better co-parent."

She explained, "For me it's like, you loved this person. That doesn't just go away, but you can re-establish a different kind of love. You can have an amazing time with an ex-partner because you're really only focused on the love of your child."

All three kids got together for Christmas this year, as Hudson shared in a sweet family photo. See more stars celebrating the holidays here.