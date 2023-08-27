Who is Nancy Burnet? Everything to know about Bob Barker's longtime companion

Bob Barker, the longtime host of “The Price Is Right,” died at age 99.

For 36 years, Barker was married to Dorothy Jo Gideon. The couple wed in 1945 and were married until her death in 1981. The couple had no children and Barker never remarried.

In 1983, Barker first met Nancy Burnet and the duo discovered their shared passion for animal rights. Since then, Barker and Burnet have been business associates and companions, according to a statement provided to TODAY.com by Burnet's rep.

Burnet, who serves as the co-executor of Barker’s estate, mourned the loss of her longtime companion in a statement.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

“I am so proud of the trailblazing work Barker and I did together to expose the cruelty to animals in the entertainment industry ... including working to improve the plight of abused and exploited animals in the United States and internationally,” she said, adding that the two were “great friends” for 40 years and that Barker “will be missed.”

Here’s everything to know about Burnet and her four-decade-long companionship with Barker.

How long have Bob Barker and Nancy Burnet been together?

Barker and Burnet have been companions for over four decades.

In his 2009 autobiography that he wrote with Digby Diehl, “Priceless Memories,” Barker said that the two met at an event at an animal shelter in Orange County. He said that toward the end of the event, he was trying to find a home for one of the dogs and saw Burnet as she arrived, writing, “I thought: There is one great-looking lady.”

“As I said, the day was drawing to a close, so I didn’t have time to waste,” he continued. “I went over to her, introduced myself, and explained that I was trying to find a good home for the dog I had on the leash. Then I asked her if she was married or single.”

At the time, he wrote that Burnet said she was “winding up a divorce,” to which he replied that the dog he was trying to find a home for would be the perfect fit.

Over the decades, Barker and Burnet have teamed up to support several animal rights causes.

In the late 1980s, the duo held several rallies in New York City to protest furs. Barker reflected on these protests in his book, sharing that in November 1988 he and Burnet led the first of two protest marches down Fifth Avenue with approximately 2,000 animal rights activists.

In 2000, Burnet joined Barker's DJ&T Foundation, which according to Variety was named for his late wife and mother Matilda (Tilly) and was established to help provide assistance to those unable to afford spaying or neutering procedures for their pets. There, Burnet helped to develop, create, and organize programs for the nonprofit and has served as the vice president and executive director to date.

In addition to their years of advocacy for animal rights and their special travels, the duo have remained close leading up to his 99th birthday. In a press release shared with the media to mark the big birthday, Burnet shared a sweet sentiment about the beloved gameshow host on how he planned to spend his 99th year.

“Barker is doing great and will be very aware of all of the birthday wishes he will be receiving on his 99th birthday,” she explained. “We want all fans of PRICE IS RIGHT and BOB BARKER to take to social media and give him a shout-out for his birthday!”

Did Bob Barker and Nancy Burnet ever get married?

Barker never remarried after the death of his late wife. He told People in 1999 that the couple met when he was 15. At the time, he asked Gideon to go to an Ella Fitzgerald concert, telling the outlet, “We fell in love as kids, And we stayed in love.”

The couple wed in 1945 when he was 21 and remained together until she died in 1981, six months after she was diagnosed with lung cancer. At the time of the interview, he said he would “never marry again,” adding, “Dorothy Jo was the love of my life.”

Barker reiterated this point in 2007 interview with Esquire, explaining, “For some men, maybe a second or third marriage would work out fine. In my case, I had my marriage and she was the love of my life.”

“We didn’t have time for children,” he added. “I don’t regret it, not when so many of my friends are having so much trouble with their children. I have thirteen ducks, and that’s a lot of work.”

Though Barker never remarried following the death of Gideon, he and Burnet remained companions for 40 years. In “Priceless Memories,” Barker said the two had plenty in common, including their desire not to get remarried.

“Our relationship has gone on for twenty-five years, off and on,” he wrote at the time the book was published in 2009. “Mostly on.”

Over the years, they also spent many milestone birthdays together, including his 90th in December 2013.

Ahead of his 90th birthday, Barker gave insight into his birthday plans during an interview with Parade in 2013. He shared that his brother, Kent Valandra, and wife, would take him to dinner on his birthday every year.

“For my 90th, he wanted to have me suggest some friends and make it a bigger celebration. I passed on that,” he explained. “I said, ‘No, I’ll come to dinner. But I’m going to bring my lady friend of many years, Nancy Burnet.’ So Nancy and I will celebrate my birthday at an Italian restaurant that we both like very much. And my brother will pick up the tab.”

What type of work does she do?

Much like Barker, Burnet has dedicated much of her career advocating for animal rights. She is the president of United Activists for Animal Rights, which she founded in 1987.

In addition to her work for the nonprofit, she has also been the vice president and executive director of Barker’s nonprofit the DJ&T Foundation, since 2000.

In her role at DJ&T Foundation, she has been able to provide funding through grants to DonkeyLand, which she described as Barker's “living legacy.” DonkeyLand is a wildlife sanctuary located in Southern California that aims to protect wild donkeys and other wild animals while development of the area persists.

Chad Cheatham, vice president of DonkeyLand, told NBC Los Angeles in August 2022 about contributions made through the nonprofit, explaining, “Five hundred acres that’s fenced and that’s thanks to Bob Barker and Nancy Burnet and the foundation for the generous contributions for the sanctuary and the fencing.”

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: