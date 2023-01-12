The 54th annual NAACP Image Awards are back with a live show in front of an audience for the first time since 2020.

On Thursday, the NAACP announced the nominees for the Image Awards, which celebrates the "outstanding achievements and performances of people of color across more than 80 competitive categories spanning film, television, streaming, music, literature and podcasts."

Three new categories were added this year in the motion picture, television and streaming categories: Outstanding Hairstyling, Outstanding Make-Up and Outstanding Costume Design.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

"Throughout the past year, we've witnessed Black artists showcasing our history and uplifting values of progressive change, while redefining genres and bringing our stories to the forefront of entertainment in so many innovative ways," Derrick Johnson, president and CEO of the NAACP, said in a statement. "Black voices are necessary to continually inspire audiences around the world. We're proud to once again provide a platform that both elevates and celebrates these voices through the 54th NAACP Image Awards."

"BET is extremely proud to continue our long-standing partnership with the NAACP and magnify their endeavors to honor the incredible contributions made by the Black community," added BET president and CEO Scott Mills. "We're looking forward to celebrating Black excellence at next year's Image Awards on all of our platforms, honoring those who help tell our diverse stories in powerful ways."

The ceremony will take place Saturday, Feb. 25, at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Los Angeles at 8:00 pm (live ET/PT on delay).

Here’s the list of announced 2023 nominees:

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR NOMINEES

Angela Bassett

Mary J. Blige

Quinta Brunson

Viola Davis

Zendaya

Motion Picture Categories

Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture

Daniel Kaluuya – "Nope" (Universal Pictures)

Jonathan Majors – "Devotion" (Sony Pictures Entertainment)

Joshua Boone – "A Jazzman's Blues" (Netflix)

Sterling K. Brown – "Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul" (Focus Features)

Will Smith – "Emancipation" (Apple)

Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture

Danielle Deadwyler – "TILL" (United Artists Releasing/Orion Pictures)

Keke Palmer – "Alice" (Vertical Entertainment)

Letitia Wright – "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" (Marvel Studios)

Regina Hall – "Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul" (Focus Features)

Viola Davis – "The Woman King" (Sony Pictures Releasing)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Cliff "Method Man" Smith – "On The Come Up" (Paramount Pictures)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Cliff "Method Man" Smith – "Power Book II: Ghost" (Starz)

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are taking the spotlight for a special reason. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex accepted the prestigious President's Award at the NAACP Image Awards on Feb. 26, and expressed their gratitude for being able to share their common passions and give back as a united team.

Recording Categories

Outstanding International Song

"Bad To Me" – Wizkid (RCA Records/Starboy/Sony Music International)

"Diana" feat. Shenseea – Fireboy DML, Chris Brown, Shenseea (YBNL Nation / EMPIRE)

"Last Last" – Burna Boy (Atlantic Records)

"No Woman No Cry" – Tems (Def Jam Recordings)

"Stand Strong" – Davido feat. Sunday Service Choir (RCA Records/Sony Music UK)

Outstanding Social Media Personality of the Year

@Theconsciousless- George Lee

@thechristishow - Christianee Porter

@earnyourleisure - Troy Millings & Rashad Bilal

@KevOnStage - Kevin Fredericks

@lynaevanee - Lynae Vanee (Lynae Bogues)

Check back for updates as more nominees are announced