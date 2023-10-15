Suzanne Somers dead at 76: Barry Manilow and more stars pay tribute

Originally appeared on E! Online

The Hollywood community is mourning the death of Suzanne Somers.

On Oct. 15, one day before her 77th birthday, the beloved "Three's Company" actress passed away "peacefully at her home," her publicist R. Couri Hay confirmed on behalf of her family.

"She survived an aggressive form of breast cancer for over 23 years," Hay said in a statement to E! News. "Suzanne was surrounded by her loving husband Alan, her son Bruce, and her immediate family. Her family was gathered to celebrate her 77th birthday on October 16th. Instead, they will celebrate her extraordinary life, and want to thank her millions of fans and followers who loved her dearly. "

A private family burial for the Golden Globe nominee will take place this week, while a memorial will follow next month.

As the heartbreaking news of Somers' passing emerged, many of her fans, friends and fellow stars took to social media to honor the Step By Step alum's memory.

"Devastated to hear about the passing of Suzanne Somers," comedian Adam Carolla wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. "A true icon and overall amazing human being. You will be greatly missed, my friend."

Devastated to hear about the passing of Suzanne Somers. A true icon and overall amazing human being. You will be greatly missed, my friend. pic.twitter.com/Hls9eMQObt — Adam Carolla (@adamcarolla) October 15, 2023

Barry Manilow: "Suzanne and I were friends for decades. She was the sister I never had and my close confidant forever. We shared triumphs and heartaches. Her fame in so many fields overshadowed her real talent as one of our greatest comedic actors, a loving mother, an amazing homemaker, and one of the world's best cooks. I will miss her dearly and hope that she is now out of pain and at peace."

Khloe Kardashian: "This one hurts my heart. I love you @suzannesomers. I'll never forget your positive loving outlook on life. Your sweet heart and gentle spirit! Rest, dance, smile in paradise..."

Viola Davis: "RIP Suzanne Somers. I grew up watching Three's Company. You were a joy and forever young. Rest well."

Bethenny Frankel: "Suzanne Somers has passed away, which is such tragic news. I've had the pleasure of getting to know her. She is a force, she is groundbreaking, she is love. She was married to her soulmate, best friend, they were inseparable. She's a family person, she's about research and fighting for what she believes in when that takes tremendous courage and it's not popular. Wow, I really, really had so much respect for her...what a wonderful person."

Deborah Roberts: "How sad to hear that actress and Uber businesswoman, Suzanne Somers, has died. She was going to turn 77 tomorrow. She had fought breast cancer for more than 2 decades. Will never forget her 'Chrissy' in the hit show Three's Company."

Olivia Munn: "[heartbreak emoji]."

Megyn Kelly: "Oh no! So sad to see this. She loved to make people laugh. I met her once and she just beamed kindness and beauty and love. R.I.P. Suzanne Somers."

Caitlyn Jenner: "RIP @suzannesomers."

Erin Murphy: "Funny and beautiful. Rest in Peace, Suzanne Somers. I had the pleasure of meeting her several times. Her scenes in American Graffiti inspired me to get a T-Bird."