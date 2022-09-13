‘Succession' Creator Jesse Armstrong Shades King Charles III at 2022 Emmy Awards

The creator of "Succession" might take the crown for most awkward joke at the Emmy Awards.

Jesse Armstrong made a jab at King Charles III while on stage to accept the prize for Outstanding Drama Series at the 2022 Emmys on Sept. 12. Also nominated in the category this year were Better Call Saul, Euphoria, Ozark, Severance, Squid Game, Stranger Things and Yellowjackets. (See all the 2022 Emmys winners here.)

At the ceremony, which was held four days after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Armstrong made a joke about Charles' succession to the throne.

Suggesting it's been "big week for successions in the U.K.," Armstrong said, "Evidently, a bit more voting involved in our winning than Prince Charles. I'm not saying we're more legitimate than that position--we'll leave that to other people. We are incredibly grateful to have this wonderful honor."

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Star Brian Cox appeared to try to put a stop to it, saying, "Keep it royalist, keep it royalist."

Succession Writer Jesse Armstrong jokes about King Charles III after winning Best Drama Series at the #Emmys2022.



Armstrong: “Evidently a little bit more voting involved in our winning than Prince Charles.”



Brian Cox: “Keep it royalist.” pic.twitter.com/wh1ACTKhT4 — The Recount (@therecount) September 13, 2022

Armstrong continued by shouting out his "extraordinary" cast and crew, which includes Jeremy Strong, Kieran Culkin, Sarah Snook, Nicholas Braun and Matthew Macfadyen.

Stranger Things Kids Through the Years

"It's a team effort, starting with the writers room, the producers who support us, the directors, my god, the extraordinary cast we are surrounded by, my goodness, our amazing crew," Armstrong said. "And HBO who protects and supports us, so many thanks."

However, the Emmys audience was not pleased by his apparent joke about the royal family.

An eyewitness tells E! News there were a lot of audible "wtfs" and no laughter in the crowd. "It seemed most people felt it was in poor taste," the witness said. Another eyewitness tells E! News, "It was just very awkward."

Armstrong's other writing credits include the series "The Queen's Nose," "Fresh Meat," "Babylon," "Peep Show," "The Old Guys" and "The Thick of It."

"Succession" follows the elite Roy family, who run the media empire Waystar Royco, and four siblings' battle to succeed their father Logan Roy (Cox) as head of the company.

In the meantime, the cast has picked up a few side gigs outside of the show, with Noah Schnapp working as a summer lifeguard and Millie Bobby Brown starting online classes at Indiana's very own Purdue University.

Photos: 2022 Emmys Red Carpet Looks

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)