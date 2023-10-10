Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas reach temporary child custody agreement

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are working on a plan for co-parenting their two lovebugs.

As the "Game of Thrones" star and the singer work through the details of their divorce, one of the major points of contention has been whether daughters Willa, 3, and their 14-month-old whose initials have been revealed as DMJ, will reside in the U.S., where their dad is from, or their mom's native U.K. And after agreeing to not to move their daughters out of the greater New York City area in late September amid mediation, the estranged couple have reached a more detailed interim agreement.

According to legal documents obtained by E! News on Sept. 10, "due to the ongoing and productive nature of mediation," Jonas and Turner have agreed to split the next few months equally between them "in anticipation of an amicable resolution of all issues being reached."

And this arrangement, in effect through early Jan. 2024, includes how they'll split custody over the holidays. Turner will have their daughters between Oct. 9 and 21, during which time she's allowed to bring them to the United Kingdom, then Jonas will have the two girls until Nov. 2. The actress will subsequently have custody again until Nov. 22, with Jonas having the girls for Thanksgiving and through Dec. 16, before once again going to Turner through Jan. 7 — with the 27-year-old having custody through Christmas and New Year's.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

E! News has reached out to reps for both Jonas and Turner but has not received an immediate response.

This temporary custody agreement — in place until a final settlement is reached — comes after Turner filed a lawsuit against the Jonas Brothers member last month alleging that the 34-year-old was preventing their children, who are citizens in both the U.S. and U.K., from returning to "their habitual residence of England" by withholding their passports.

The "Do Revenge" star's lawsuit claimed jurisdiction under the International Child Abduction Remedies Act, a point which Jonas' rep adamantly condemned.

"The children were not abducted," the rep shared with E! News at the time of the suit's filing. "After being in Joe's care for the past three months at the agreement of both parties, the children are currently with their mother. Sophie is making this claim only to move the divorce proceedings to the UK and to remove the children from the U.S. permanently. [Joe's] wish is that Sophie reconsider her harsh legal position and move forward in a more constructive and private manner. His only concern is the well-being of his children."

Jonas had officially filed for divorce from Truner on Sept. 5, with the two sharing a joint statement to Instagram the following day.

"After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage," read their Sept. 6 message. "There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children."