Shaquille O'Neal Picks Up Tab for Customers at Texas Restaurant on Christmas Eve

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal went to a popular restaurant, Kenny & Ziggy's New York Delicatessen, in Houston and decided to pay it forward by paying for all of the meals in The Schmooze Room, the restaurant's largest private dining area.

The restaurant posted about the kind gesture on their Facebook account and detailed the experience stating that you never know who will walk into Kenny & Ziggy’s.

“Our friend Shaq paid us a visit today. This was his first time at the new store, and (he) loved it! He is such a Mench – he bought everybody’s meal in The Schmooze Room! What a great guy,” said Kenny & Ziggy’s New York Delicatessen on Christmas Eve.

The Basket Ball Hall of Famer moved back to Texas earlier this year. He spent part of his childhood in Texas, playing at Cole High School basketball in San Antonio in the late 80s.

The new home the four-time NBA champion purchased is in the Dallas- Fort Worth metroplex.

Aside from basketball, O’Neal is also well known for his community work. In early December, O’Neal joined forces with former Miami Heat teammate Alonzo Mourning to help renovate the Overtown Youth Center. The $20 million project included a refurbished basketball court and a charter school.

Shaq’s Texan entrepreneurial endeavors don’t stop at real estate. He opened one of his fast-casual chicken restaurants named “Big Chicken” at the Moody Center last Spring. In October 2022, he performed a DJ set, under the pseudonym DJ Diesel, at the 2022 Formula 1 U.S. Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas in Austin.

He also has a big role in his Shaquille O’Neal Foundation. This year, the foundation raised $3.15 million to support underserved youth and he also hosted several back-to-school and Christmas events for students in the Atlanta area.

O’Neal played in the NBA for 19 seasons and was inducted into the Pro Basketball Hall of Fame. He is a 15-time All-Star and a three-time Finals MVP.