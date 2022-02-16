Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers Break Up One Year After Announcing Engagement

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers are calling time out on their relationship.

According to multiple reports, the couple has broken up and called off their engagement. The news comes nearly a year after Rodgers first announced their engagement in Feb. 2021.

Fans began to suspect the actress and NFL player were on the outs when Woodley was photographed surfing in Malibu without her ring all the way back in October. The absence of the engagement ring was made more obvious by the "Divergent" star's choice of nail polish. All of her nails were painted light pink, except for her ring finger, which was painted black.

On Nov. 5, the Green Bay Packers quarterback confirmed he tested positive for COVID-19 after saying he was "immunized" against the virus over the summer. He cited an allergy and his desire to become a father as the reason for declining the vaccine, sharing, "That was definitely something that I was worried about and it went through my mind."

Amid Rodger's admissions, Woodley posted a cryptic quote to her Instagram story that read, "Calm seas may bring you peace, but storms are where you'll find your power."

The athlete and actress spent much of the past year together, but went their separate ways at the end of the summer, when the actress started filming her upcoming movie "Robots," while Rodgers returned to Green Bay to kick off the NFL season. At the time, an insider told E! News that Woodley planned to stay with Rodgers after filming wrapped, explaining, "They don't like to be apart for too long and are looking forward to being back in the same place again."

Rodgers was well prepared to spend months away from his fiance, telling Haute Living in September that he understands work comes first for the actress. "It's a busy work time for her," he explained, "So, [the season] probably came at a good time for both of us to be able to focus on our work. I think it's going to be a good thing. I mean, her work was shut down for an entire year, and she's booked a number of projects. She enjoys working and her own routine, which I obviously enjoy, too."

And the pair was never in a rush to walk down the aisle. In July, Woodley said that they hadn't even started planning their nuptials, even though they had been engaged for at least seven months. She explained, "Honestly, that's not even a conversation we've had with the world today, we haven't even talked about it."

It's not clear how long the stars have dated, as they declined to publicly speak about their romance until 2020. Woodley told The Hollywood Reporter in July that they wanted to get to know each other before going public with their relationship, saying that they wanted "live in our little bubble."

Occasionally, fans spotted the stars as they traveled through Hawaii, Arkansas and Mexico, but they mostly flew under the radar. "You could travel, but you had masks on," she recalled. "There was a sense of anonymity that otherwise I don't think we would have had. We were really able to get to know one another the way we wanted to get to know one another and not have any noise or chaos around us."

In Touch was first to report the breakup.