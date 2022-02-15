What to Know Mary J. Blige will headline this year's Roots Picnic, which returns to Philadelphia after a two-year hiatus due to COVID.

The festival takes place at the Mann at Fairmount Park in Philadelphia on Saturday and Sunday June 4 and June 5.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, Feb. 18 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased here.

After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the Roots Picnic will return to Philadelphia this year with R&B superstar and Super Bowl halftime performer Mary J. Blige as the headliner.

The two-day festival, organized and curated by legendary hip hop group The Roots, takes place at the Mann at Fairmount Park in Philadelphia on Saturday and Sunday June 4 and June 5. Tickets go on sale on Friday, Feb. 18 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased here.

Along with Blige, this year’s lineup includes Summer Walker, Wizkid, Kirk Franklin, Jazmine Sullivan, J Period Live Mixtape featuring Black Thought, Rick Ross, G Herbo, Mickey Guyton, Muni Long, and more.

In addition to the music, the Roots Picnic will also feature the Podcast stage which will have live podcasts of Million Dollaz Worth of Game, Questlove Supreme, and more.

“After a long two years, we are excited to announce the return of The Roots Picnic to Philly with two days of music and culture at the Mann at Fairmount Park,” Shawn Gee, President of Live Nation Urban, The Roots manager, and co-founder of the event, said. “This year, Black Thought, Questlove and I attempted to curate a lineup that broke through the genre barriers that often separate us in black culture. To be able to book Mickey Guyton, Kirk Franklin, G Herbo, Wizkid, Wallo & Gillie, and Mary J Blige on the same lineup was a dream come true.”

The festival will also stream live on the Roots’ official YouTube page.

LIST OF PERFORMERS (subject to change)

Mary J. Blige with the Roots

Summer Walker

Wizkid

Jazmine Sullivan

Kamasi Washington

J Period Live Mixtape featuring Black Thought, Rick Ross, and Benny the Butcher

Soulquarians Jam Session featuring Keyshia Cole, SWV, and Musiq Soulchild

Masego

Kirk Franklin

G Herbo

Tierra Whack

Freddie Gibbs

Mickey Guyton

Yebba

Chief Keef

Robert Glasper & Bilal

DJ Jazzy Jeff & Rakim

Babyface Ray

Muni Long

CKay

Protojoe

Serpentwithfeet

Ambre

Alex Isley

KUR

Durand

Suzanne Christine

Mu Mu Fresh

Jordan Hawkins

Macc N Cheese

Aquil Dawud

DJ Diamond Kuts

DJ Aktive

PODCAST STAGE: