After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the Roots Picnic will return to Philadelphia this year with R&B superstar and Super Bowl halftime performer Mary J. Blige as the headliner.
The two-day festival, organized and curated by legendary hip hop group The Roots, takes place at the Mann at Fairmount Park in Philadelphia on Saturday and Sunday June 4 and June 5. Tickets go on sale on Friday, Feb. 18 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased here.
Along with Blige, this year’s lineup includes Summer Walker, Wizkid, Kirk Franklin, Jazmine Sullivan, J Period Live Mixtape featuring Black Thought, Rick Ross, G Herbo, Mickey Guyton, Muni Long, and more.
In addition to the music, the Roots Picnic will also feature the Podcast stage which will have live podcasts of Million Dollaz Worth of Game, Questlove Supreme, and more.
“After a long two years, we are excited to announce the return of The Roots Picnic to Philly with two days of music and culture at the Mann at Fairmount Park,” Shawn Gee, President of Live Nation Urban, The Roots manager, and co-founder of the event, said. “This year, Black Thought, Questlove and I attempted to curate a lineup that broke through the genre barriers that often separate us in black culture. To be able to book Mickey Guyton, Kirk Franklin, G Herbo, Wizkid, Wallo & Gillie, and Mary J Blige on the same lineup was a dream come true.”
The festival will also stream live on the Roots’ official YouTube page.
LIST OF PERFORMERS (subject to change)
- Mary J. Blige with the Roots
- Summer Walker
- Wizkid
- Jazmine Sullivan
- Kamasi Washington
- J Period Live Mixtape featuring Black Thought, Rick Ross, and Benny the Butcher
- Soulquarians Jam Session featuring Keyshia Cole, SWV, and Musiq Soulchild
- Masego
- Kirk Franklin
- G Herbo
- Tierra Whack
- Freddie Gibbs
- Mickey Guyton
- Yebba
- Chief Keef
- Robert Glasper & Bilal
- DJ Jazzy Jeff & Rakim
- Babyface Ray
- Muni Long
- CKay
- Protojoe
- Serpentwithfeet
- Ambre
- Alex Isley
- KUR
- Durand
- Suzanne Christine
- Mu Mu Fresh
- Jordan Hawkins
- Macc N Cheese
- Aquil Dawud
- DJ Diamond Kuts
- DJ Aktive
PODCAST STAGE:
- Million Dollaz Worth of Game
- Rory & Mal
- Questlove Supreme
- Earn Your Leisure
- Whoreible Decisions
- Unbothered by Jemele Hill
- Carefully Reckless featuring Jess Hilarious
- FAQ Podcast with Fuzzy and Quincy Harris
- Around the Way Curls
- Podcast Bols
- Disruptors in the Culture