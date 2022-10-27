Southfork Ranch Made Famous in ‘Dallas' Series Sold to Developer

The property made famous by the classic TV series "Dallas" has a new owner.

Southfork Ranch in Parker just sold to Centurion American, one of the largest developers in North Texas.

“We've got to preserve our history,” said Sean Terry, vice president of Centurion American.

Southfork Ranch hosts hundreds of thousands of tourists from around the world each year. They come to see the Ewing Mansion, the gun that shot J.R., and the rest of the "World's Most Famous Ranch."

The ranch, Terry says, is on 44 of the 244-acre piece of property his company just bought. He says he's aware of rumors that the company plans to scrap the Ranch.

“You know, if you read social media, we're tearing everything down,” Terry said.

The vision, he says, is to build high-end homes on 200 acres of the property.

We spoke with the VP of the development company about his vision & concerns about the beloved landmark’s future. @NBCDFW @ 10p. pic.twitter.com/y1KfU2Nruq — Meredith Yeomans (@YeomansNBC5) October 28, 2022

He says the plan is to preserve as much of the ranch as possible.

“We want to keep it. That's our goal. We want to keep it there,” Terry said.

He says the company plans to work with the City of Parker to keep the “'Dallas' theme alive” but have people living on the other 200 acres.

The hope, he says, is to upgrade and promote the ranch to bring in more visitors and lead the beloved landmark into its new season.

The City of Parker told NBC 5 in an email, it has been informed of the recent sale and that Southfork Ranch is a beloved part of the community.