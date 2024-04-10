Prince William shares first social media message weeks after Kate Middleton's health update

Originally appeared on E! Online

Prince William has returned to social media for a special purpose.

For the first time since Kate Middleton shared she'd been diagnosed with cancer on March 22, William has shared his first social media message in order to honor English footballer Rachel Daly, who is retiring from the women's national team after eight years.

The 41-year-old reshared the Aston Villa player's message to his April 10 Instagram Story, writing, "Thank you for so many unforgettable performances with @lionesses, @racheldaly3."

He added "Plenty more goals for Villa now," before signing off with a simple "W."

Thank you for so many unforgettable performances with @Lionesses, @RachelDaly3. Plenty more goals for Villa now! W https://t.co/JXmadhxW7L — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) April 10, 2024

William's message marks the first post on the Prince and Princes of Wales' joint Instagram account since Kate's video updating the world on her health journey three and a half weeks prior. In the video, the 42-year-old shared she'd been diagnosed with an unnamed form of cancer after undergoing abdominal surgery in January, and that she'd begun preventative chemotherapy.

"This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family," Kate—who shares Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, with William—said in the video. "As you can imagine, this has taken time."

The Princess—whose absence from the public eye prior to her update garnered much speculation as to her wellbeing—noted that her children were part of the reason the Palace abstained from updating the public in the months following her diagnosis.

"It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment," she explained. "But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be ok."

And though William hasn't spoken personally about her health, Kate noted in her video statement how much his support has meant—as well as that of the world's.

"Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance too," she noted. "As is the love, support and kindness that has been shown by so many of you. It means so much to us both."

Since then, there have been no further updates on Kate's health, however Queen Camilla spoke to her feelings after sharing the news publicly.

During a visit to Shrewsbury Farmers' Market in Shropshire March 27, the 76-year-old was presented with cards for Kate by two young girls. Camilla said in response, "I know Kate is thrilled by all the kind wishes and support."