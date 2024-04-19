Months after welcoming a baby, Paris Hilton shares first photos of daughter London

Paris Hilton shared a first photo of her daughter London, months after she announced she welcomed a daughter to her family.

“Introducing London Marilyn Hilton-Reum,” Hilton, 43, captioned Instagram photos featuring herself, husband Carter Reum and their children: son Phoenix, 1, and baby daughter London, who she publicly introduced in November 2023. “I’ve dreamed of having a daughter named London for as long as I can remember.”

She added: “I’m so grateful she is here. I truly cherish every moment I spend with her. Together with Phoenix, my angel babies have shown me a love that I never even knew could run so deep before I became their mother.”

Hilton said her children, born through surrogacy, inspired her “new, deeply personal song” with singer-songwriter Sia titled “Fame Won’t Love You.”

“The song serves as a reminder that the special bond I feel with my children, my husband & my family is more valuable than anything else in the world,” wrote Hilton. “It’s an anthem that will empower you to hold your most sacred relationships even closer to your heart — whether with family, friends, or yourself.”

Hilton first posted about her daughter London’s birth in November 2023. “Thankful for my baby girl,” she wrote on Instagram pics of a pink baby outfit with “London” on the shirt.

Hilton had pocketed the name “London” for years.

“I’ve been planning my children’s names for years and years,” she said in a February episode of her podcast. “I knew when I was a little girl that I always wanted to have a daughter one day named London because London is one of my favorite cities in the world.”

Fans have noted London's absence from Hilton's social media. This month, Hilton told E! News why she hasn’t talked much about London.

“I feel like my life has just been so public with everything,” she said. “So I just wanted to keep my little girl to me. But I’m gonna show her to the world soon ‘cause everyone keeps asking.”

