‘Modern Family's Julie Bowen Helps Save Woman Who Fainted in a Utah National Park

A New Jersey woman says she was treated by "Modern Family" actress Julie Bowen and her sister Annie, a doctor, after she fainted during a hike in Utah.

Minnie John, 58, posted photos of herself with the women after the incident, which she said took place at Arches National Park near Moab. On Aug. 3, she wrote on Facebook that she was hiking with her family and felt she was going to pass out. Minnie said she sat down on a rock and told her husband and son to keep going, which they did, to take pictures.

"All I remember is sitting there with my head in my hands secure on the rock," Minnie wrote. "Next thing I hear someone with a familiar voice kept asking me questions. I wondered if i might be watching tv. My eyes were closed and they said I will be fine and they were cleaning my face and bandaging me up. I heard that familiar voice saying I am going to be ok, a doctor is cleaning me up. After so many more questions and sticking gooey things in my mouth, giving me electrolytes, they lifted me up as I opened my eyes and set me back on that rock."

She continued, "That face looked so familiar again and I asked her again if I knew her or was she famous and the doctor said yes. As my eyes started to focus more, she smiled and took her hair tie off and shook her hair for me to figure out. Her sister the doctor asked me to guess and I told her I just hit my head, I can't remember. She said smiling Modern Family and I said of course! I told her she was so beautiful. She introduced me to her sister Annie, the doctor, and she is of course Julie Bowen!"

Julie's rep had no comment when reached by E! News. On Aug. 3, the same day Minnie shared her post, the actress posted on her Instagram page photos from a family trip to Arches National Park.

Minnie said in her post that Julie and her sister told her that their guide saw her fall "splat on my face." She said her glasses broke her fall and she ended up hitting her head on a flat rock and injuring her face. Minnie said the women "had everything to clean up my wounds and set me up" and used her phone to call her son, who then ran back to her with her husband.

"They were God sent!" she wrote about the women. "It was no accident they were there."

Minnie also said they gave her electrolytes and pretzels with peanut butter, writing, "You see I forgot i was a diabetic. I only had my flask of water with me. I forgot to eat anything other than breakfast and an apple pie. I passed out because my sugar went low and dehydration! Never happened before!"

Minnie wrote that she was later treated at a Moab hospital and that she suffered a fractured nose and got five stitches.

"I praise God for all the doctors and nurses we have in our lives!" she wrote. "They truly are superheroes! And those celebrities are awesome human beings too! Love you Julie and Annie and now I have become famous for one minute for my antics!