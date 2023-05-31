Meet Noor Alfallah: Everything We Know About Al Pacino's Pregnant Girlfriend

Say hello to Al Pacino's girlfriend.

The 83-year-old acting legend (see: "Scarface," "Dog Day Afternoon" and the entire "Godfather" oeuvre) and his 29-year-old girlfriend Noor Alfallah recently made headlines after a rep for the actor confirmed to E! News that she is eight months pregnant with Pacino's fourth child. (Pacino is also dad to Julie Pacino, 33, with ex Jan Tarrant, an acting coach, as well as 22-year-old twins Anton Pacino and Olivia Pacino with Beverly D'Angelo.)

Before the news of their impending bundle of joy was made public, Pacino and Alfallah kept their romance largely private since they were first photographed together in April 2022. Alfallah only recently shared the first photo of the Oscar winner on her Instagram account after months of cheekily referencing reports tying her to Pacino. But he's not the first famous star she has been linked to.

So who is Alfallah? Here's everything we knew about Pacino's girlfriend:

She works in the entertainment industry: While her partner is famous for his work in front of the camera, Alfallah has opted for a behind-the-scenes approach in Hollywood. She's credited as a producer on the 2019 short film "La Petite Mort" and as an executive producer on the 2018 TV short "Brosa Nostra," according to her IMDb page.

Alfallah also has two upcoming projects in the works as a producer: The film "Billy Knight" (starring Pacino, Charlie Heaton and Diana Silvers, it was first announced in September of last year), and "Little Death," featuring Chase Sui Wonders, David Schwimmer and Jena Malone.

Previously, Alfallah was the vice president of Lynda Obst Productions at Sony, and in 2021, she and her sister Remi Alfallah landed a pod producing deal with Imagine Entertainment. Per Deadline, she received her undergraduate degree from the USC School of Cinematic Arts and has a master's degree from UCLA in Film/TV Producing.

She's got a fairly stacked dating history: Before her romance with Pacino, Alfallah dated Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger, now 79, for one year, with the two ending their romance in 2018.

"Our ages didn't matter to me," she told Hello! magazine after their split. "The heart doesn't know what it sees, it only knows what it feels. It was my first serious relationship, but it was a happy time for me."

After that, she was in a relationship with Nicolas Berggruen, a billionaire investor and philanthropist, though there were reports tying Alfallah to the now-93-year-old film legend Clint Eastwood after they were photographed together in 2019.

"There is no relationship, we're not dating," Alfallah told Daily Mail at the time. "We're family friends, and my family was there and that's it."

Her family is on the larger side: According to his Linkedin profile, Alfallah's father Falah N. Al-Falah is the founder of ThirtyOneCapital, a high-end investment boutique. Falah and his wife Alana have four children: Daughters Noor, Remi and Sophia, and son Nasser.

She hangs with famous people: A quick scroll through Alfallah's Instagram shows she has been rubbing elbows with celebrities for years, including Timothee Chalamet, who she snapped a photo with in 2019, Courtney Love, and "Pirates of the Caribbean" producer Brian Grazer.

And, in April of last year, a photo of Alfallah and Pacino attending a group dinner with Jason Momoa went viral when fans noticed that "The Godfather" star had a Shrek phone case.

She's self-aware: Shortly after Alfallah was first publicly linked to Pacino in April 2022, she posted a tongue-in-cheek photo on Instagram, standing next to a statue.

"My new date," she captioned the snap. "Confirmed by 'a source.'"

Alfallah didn't share a photo of Pacino on social media until last month, when the couple attended her friend Bennett Miller's art exhibition.