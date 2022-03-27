Academy Awards
Live Blog

Live Updates: Hollywood Celebrates the Academy Awards

See the red carpet arrivals, nominees and everything that happens on Hollywood's biggest night

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Stars are arriving on the red carpet at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre for what the film academy hopes will be a back-to-normal Oscars.

The telecast for the 94th Academy Awards will begin, as usual, at 8 p.m. EDT. Early arrivals are already filling the red carpet ahead of the show. Beneath a warm California sun, a Hollywood rite of glamour and celebration was starting to get into swing.

But little else about how this year’s Oscars will get underway is traditional. An hour before the broadcast begins, attendees will assemble in the Dolby for the presentation of eight awards and acceptance speeches that will be edited into a broadcast that producer Will Packer has promised will be a tight three hours.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

Academy AwardsOscars 2022
Local U.S. and World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Watch The Lineup Entertainment Philly Live Wawa Welcome America
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us