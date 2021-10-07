Kim Kardashian Predicts Hosting ‘SNL' Will Be ‘So Easy' in First Promo

The hostess with the most-ess.

Kim Kardashian is teasing her comedy skills in a just-released promo for this weekend's new episode of "Saturday Night Live." The former "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star is set to make her hosting debut on the long-running NBC comedy sketch series this Saturday, Oct. 9.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

In the teaser, which you can check out below, the E! personality declares, "Hi, I'm Kim Kardashian West and I'm hosting 'SNL' with musical guest Halsey."

Cast member Cecily Strong responds, "Oh my gosh, this crazy thought just occurred to me in this exact moment right now. Should we start our own girl group?"

"Absolutely not," Halsey quips, as Kardashian tells Strong she already shut down the idea when it was pitched backstage. "Ok, you could hear me," Strong says. "I wasn't sure 'cause security had me in a headlock."

Then, in the second promo, Strong asks the social media star if she's nervous about doing sketch comedy.

Saturday Night Live's Most Unorthodox Hosts

"Why? I don't have to write sketches do I?" Kardashian asks.

"No," Strong responds.

"Memorize lines?"

"No, there are cue cards," Halsey replies, pointing behind the camera.

"Everyone else won't look as good as me will they?"

"No, absolutely not," Strong says.

Kardashian replies with a smile, "This is so easy."

Just last week, "SNL" cast members Heidi Gardner and Ego Nwodim had nothing but kind words to say when asked about Kim K.'s surprising hosting news.

"I think it'll be fun," Nwodim told E! News' "Daily Pop" on Thursday, Sept. 30. "It's always nice on the show to have a host that people don't expect necessarily to be in that space or be able to do sketch comedy. It's fun for us to make all the hosts look as good as possible and as seasoned as possible at this thing."

Nwodim added, "The booking department really did something this go-around so I think it will be fun. I don't want to say all of my kids are my favorite, but they are!"

Kim Kardashian took masking to a new level at the Met Gala, donning a black dress complete with a full face mask.

Kardashian isn't the only first-time host taking the "SNL" stage during season 47. Owen Wilson made his hosting debut last weekend and Rami Malek will step into the role on Oct. 16.

Emmy-winning "Ted Lasso" star Jason Sudeikis on Oct. 23 will also host for the first time since he left "SNL" as a cast member.

But is Kanye West helping Kardashian prepare for the big gig? Find out here.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)