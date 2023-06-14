Kevin Spacey plans a comeback if he is cleared of sexual assault allegations

Actor Kevin Spacey has said he plans to make a comeback after the conclusion of his trial over alleged sexual offenses in London, which is expected to begin later this month.

“I know that there are people right now who are ready to hire me the moment I am cleared of these charges in London," Spacey, 63, told German newspaper Die Zeit's ZEITmagazin in an interview published Wednesday. "The second that happens, they’re ready to move forward," he said in the interview, which took place last month and was billed as his first since the scandal.

The two-time Oscar winner is facing a total of 12 sex offense charges relating to events that are alleged to have taken place between 2001 and 2013. A four-week trial is expected to start on June 28, according to British newspaper The Guardian.

The actor pleaded not guilty last July to five of those charges, which featured four counts of sexual assault and one of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent. Then, in January he pleaded not guilty again to seven more sex offense charges, denying a number of alleged sexual assaults against one man between 2001 and 2004.

