Kate, Princess of Wales, hospitalized for up to two weeks with planned abdominal surgery

The palace said Wednesday that the former Kate Middleton is expected to return to public duties after Easter

The Princess of Wales has been hospitalized for planned abdominal surgery and will remain at The London Clinic for up to two weeks, Kensington Palace said Wednesday.

The former Kate Middleton is expected to return to public duties after Easter, the palace said.

“The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate,'' the palace said. “She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private.''

The palace said that Kate, the wife of Prince William, wished to apologize for postponing her upcoming engagements.

“She looks forward to reinstating as many as possible, as soon as possible,” the palace said.

