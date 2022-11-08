The jury is out on whether Judge Judy Sheindlin looks back at her time living next to Justin Bieber fondly.

The TV judge, who was neighbors with the "Ghost" singer back in 2017, reflected on her relationship with Bieber, admitting that he is probably fearful of her.

"He's scared to death of me," Sheindlin told "Access Hollywood" on Nov. 7. "There was a period of time before he grew up, when he was foolish, and doing foolish things."

Sheindlin then said that Bieber was so terrified of her that he even had his security alert him of when she was outside so as to not cross paths with her.

"I must have said something about it," she said, "And then, I understood that he was paying the front door people to let them know when I was there, coming and going, so he wouldn't have to bump into me."

Prior to her neighbor moving in, Sheindlin publicly slammed a then teenage Bieber after he was arrested in 2014 for a DUI, sharing that she thought he was taking advantage of his fame.

"Being a celebrity is a gift," Sheindlin told CBS Los Angeles that same year. "You could either treat it reverently or you could make a fool out of yourself. And he's doing a very good job of making a fool out of himself."

Sheindlin further weighed in on the situation and gave a piece of advice to the "Die In Your Arms" singer.

"I think it's sad. And nobody's going to remember that he was a marginal singer," she told the outlet. "But they're going to remember a young kid who had a chance to have it all and who is blowing it by acting like a fool."