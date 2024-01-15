Emmy Awards

Jennifer Coolidge has a message for ‘all the evil gays' at the Emmys

At the 2023 Emmys, Jennifer Coolidge delivered yet another unforgettable acceptance speech for her role as Tanya McQuoid in "The White Lotus."

By Hayley Santaflorentina | E! Online

Jennifer Coolidge
VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

This "White Lotus" star just earned another five-star review.

Jennifer Coolidge officially proved that Tanya McQuoid is eternal when she won the 2023 Emmy Awards for Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series category, beating out her costars Aubrey Plaza, Meghann Fahy, Sabrina Impacciatore and Simona Tabasco plus "The Crown" star Elizabeth Debicki, Rhea Seehorn of "Better Call Saul" and "Succession" actor J. Smith Cameron.

And her speech was one for the books.

"I still don't have the strength," Coolidge quipped while placing her trophy down on the stage as she did when she won an Emmy for her role in 2022. "I got the hook last year I talked to you, so I'm going to be so fast."

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Shouting out creator Mike White she added, "Thank you for giving me this opportunity to play this incredible character. And he says I'm definitely dead so I'm going along with it."

Indeed, Tanya's fate came to a dramatic close at the end of season two, and Coolidge was sure to give her murderers a shout-out.

Emmy Awards

Emmy Awards 3 hours ago

Christina Applegate overwhelmed with emotion as she gets standing ovation at Emmys

Emmy Awards 3 hours ago

Quinta Brunson, Ayo Edebiri and Rhea Seehorn light up the Emmy Awards silver carpet

"I just want to say," she continued, "I want to thank all the evil gays. Yes. Paolo, Francesco and Bruno, thank you."

And in her last few moments on stage, the "Legally Blonde" alum had a sweet message for any viewers hoping to be where she is.

"I just want to say one thing," she concluded. "I had a little dream in my little town and everyone said it was impractical. And it was far-fetched. But it did happen after all, so don't give up on your dream. Thank you."

Season two of the HBO drama is also up for a number of other awards, including Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Supporting Actor, Contemporary Costumes, Production Design and Casting.

Copyright E! Online

This article tagged under:

Emmy Awards
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us