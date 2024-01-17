Green Day

Green Day performs surprise set in Rockefeller Center subway station with Jimmy Fallon

The band is in New York City ahead of the release of its latest studio album, "Saviors"

By Brad Luck

NBC New York

Commuters heading home Tuesday might have had the time of their lives, thanks to a surprise performance by Green Day right in the Rockefeller Center subway station.

The sneaky set was part of a segment for "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" that had the late night host jamming out alongside the band. The taping took place in the upper level of the 47-50th St-Rockefeller Center subway station during the evening commute.

The band performed six songs, including "American Idiot" and "Basket Case," for the excited crowd.

NBC New York
Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.
NBC New York
NBC New York

The band is in New York ahead of the release of its latest studio album, "Saviors," which is set to be released on Friday. Green Day also just announced "The Saviors Tour" coming to Citi Field in August.

Entertainment News

celebrity babies 18 mins ago

Jenna Dewan is pregnant with baby no. 3, her 2nd with fiancé Steve Kazee

Super Bowl 33 mins ago

Reba McEntire, Post Malone and Andra Day named pregame performers for Super Bowl in Las Vegas

The segment is scheduled to air on Thursday, Jan. 18.

This article tagged under:

Green Day
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us