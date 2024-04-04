Originally appeared on E! Online

This is gonna be just like the "Legally Blonde" movie, except for funner!

Reese Witherspoon—who starred as Harvard-educated lawyer Elle Woods—is creating a spinoff series of the 2002 rom-com for Amazon Prime, according to multiple outlets.

The "Morning Show" star is set to executive produce the TV show under her Hello Sunshine production company alongside "Gossip Girl" creators Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage.

And that's not the only detail on the show's resume that gives it a little something extra. After all, Savage and Schwartz—who are behind the 2006 teen classic "The O.C." as well—and Savage will also write the series' pilot episode.

But this isn't the first time a new edition to the "Legally Blonde" world created buzz among fans of the comedy, which also starred Luke Wilson, Jennifer Coolidge and Selma Blair. Back in 2018, Witherspoon revealed a third film was in the works. By 2022, however, the movie still had no official release date—a consequence of wanting to do the screenplay justice, according to its writer, Mindy Kaling.

"We don't want to be responsible for ruining what's basically Reese's 'Avengers' franchise," Kaling explained to Time in an interview published in March 2022. "What is Elle Woods like at 42? Does she end up becoming all the things she wanted? How does that personality manifest in a grown woman? Has she become more cynical? Her brightness and her cheerfulness really worked when she was 22, but how has life changed her perspective on things?"

A few months later, Witherspoon shared a similar perspective on the project's slow progress by comparing the film to 2022's "Top Gun: Maverick," which she believed was worth the wait despite arriving 36 years after its predecessor.

"I loved the nostalgia piece they incorporated in it," Witherspoon explained to USA Today in an interview published in August 2023. "So, definitely that gave us a lot of inspiration about what we would want to do with Elle Woods and make sure that we had all those same touchstones that mattered to people [back] then."

As for a project that exists in the world of "Legally Blonde," the Oscar winner said fans can expect it to be handled with care.

"I feel like these characters are my friends, so I safeguard them," she said. "I would never make the subpar, mediocre version of their story."

E! News has reached out to Witherspoon, Hello Sunshine and Amazon for comment on the new show, but hasn't heard back.