Elton John hospitalized after falling at home in south of France

Elton John is on the mend.

After falling at his residence in the south of France, the 76-year-old was hospitalized, a rep for the artist confirmed to E! News.

John visited the local hospital as a "precautionary measure," his team shared in an Aug. 28 statement. "Following checkups, he was immediately discharged this morning and his now back at home and in good health."

The "Crocodile Rock" singer has been spending time in France since the end of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour earlier this summer.

The epic tour, which was meant to be the musical legend's official goodbye to life on the road, began back in September 2018 in Allentown, Pa., and had its last show in Stockholm, Sweden in July of this year.

"Having toured relentlessly since 1970, playing almost 4,600 shows in 80 countries in the ensuing half a century," noted a statement on John's website, "Elton made the decision in 2017 that it was time to come off the road so he could fully embrace the next important chapter of his life and dedicate more time to his family."

And some of those lucky family members? John's husband of nine years David Furnish and their sons, Zachary, 12, and Elijah, 10.

Back in November, shortly after the artist's final show of the North American leg of his tour, John himself shared his hopes for this next stage of his life.

"I am of course looking forward to spending more time with my sons," he told E! News during the Nov. 23 unveiling of Saks Fifth Avenue's holiday windows in New York City. "I am also looking forward to being able to dedicate more of my time to other projects, like the Elton John AIDS Foundation."

The "Goodbye Yellow Brick Road" artist also revealed whether his two sons might follow in his musical footsteps.

"They are still so young, so not entirely sure," John shared. "But of course, whatever their dreams and ambitions are, my husband David and I will fully support them."