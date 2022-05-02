Amber Heard

Days Before Testimony Against Johnny Depp, Amber Heard Fires PR Team

Heard was expected to take the stand Wednesday in Depp's defamation claim against her. She had hired a firm to handle crisis public relations

US-COURT-DEPP-HEARD
JONATHAN ERNST

Actor Amber Heard, expected to testify Wednesday in ex-husband Johnny Depp's defamation claim against her, has hired a new public relations firm, NBC News has confirmed.

As she prepared to defend herself in court earlier this spring, Heard, 36, retained the services of Precision Strategies, co-founded by Stephanie Cutter, a former deputy campaign manager for President Barack Obama's successful re-election campaign.

She has acquired the services of The Management Group, a Beverly Hills, California-based organization with Hollywood experience, CEO David Shane confirmed by phone.

Heard's team is expected to take the legal stage Tuesday, after Depp's team wraps up. An expert for Heard's side is expected go first; Heard would most likely take the stand Wednesday, sources familiar with the matter said.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.

Johnny Depp Trial Apr 29

Muffins, Gummy Bears and a Vaping Witness: Inside the Bizarre Johnny Depp and Amber Heard Trial

Johnny Depp Apr 26

Psychologist Hired by Depp Testifies About Heard's Mental Health

This article tagged under:

Amber HeardJohnny DeppJohnny Depp Trial
Local U.S. and World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Watch The Lineup Entertainment Philly Live Wawa Welcome America
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us