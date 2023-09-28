Britney Spears

Britney Spears video of her dancing with knives prompts police wellness check

Spears, 41, posted a video of her dancing in her home with knives, which she said was inspired by Shakira's MTV Video Music Awards performance.

By Chloe Melas and Doha Madani | NBC News

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Authorities performed a wellness check on Britney Spears after fans expressed concern over a video of her dancing with knives, a source close to the singer told NBC News on Thursday.

Spears, 41, is "fine," the source said, adding: "This is overblown. She was expressing her freedom as she continues to do."

The "Womanizer" singer posted the video on Instagram on Monday, writing in the caption, "I started playing in the kitchen with knives today." Spears added that fans shouldn't worry and that they weren't real knives.

She posted again later saying she was simply copying Shakira, who danced with knives at her MTV Video Music Awards performance earlier this month.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

Britney Spears
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us