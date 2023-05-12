Watch: Gwen Stefani Calls Blake Shelton Her ‘Dream Come True' at His Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony

Blake Shelton could be 'Happy Anywhere,' but the heart of Hollywood is where the country music artist and 'The Voice' coach was wearing an ear-to-ear smile Friday surrounded by fans, family and friends.

Shelton was joined by wife Gwen Stefani, singer-songwriter Adam Levine and 'Voice' host Carson Daily when he received the 2,755th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The unveiling comes 11 days before Shelton's final episode after 23 seasons as a coach on NBC's four-time Emmy Award-winning musical competition.

Stefani, speaking at the ceremony with Shelton by her side, left no doubt about her excitement over her husband's award.

"It blows my mind to be here today standing on the Hollywood Walk of Fame celebrating my husband," Stefani, who married Shelton in 2021 said at the ceremony. "You are so deserving of this honor.

"There is no one more authentic that this guy. He lives and breathes country music… Wherever we go, everybody feels like they know Blake Shelton... You are part of the country dream. You are part of the Hollywood dream. You are part of the American dream. And, you are my dream come true."

Shelton, 46, has been a coach on "The Voice" since its 2011 debut. He has coached nine show champions, including Season 22 winner Bryce Leatherwood. Chloe Kohanski, Sundance Head, Craig Wayne Boyd, Danielle Bradbery, Cassadee Pope, Jermaine Paul, Todd Tilghman and Cam Anthony also won the competition with mentoring from Shelton.

“I think I was close to calling it a day right when COVID hit,” he told "The Voice" host, producer and TODAY’s own Carson Daly in an interview that aired on TODAY in February. "“And then, because of COVID, I didn’t want to walk away from the show and leave everybody in a bind. I mean, this show changed my life. I’ll stay here until the world kind of gets back to normal again.”

Born in Oklahoma, Shelton has 28 songs that have topped the country charts in a career that began in 2001 with the release of "Austin," which topped Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart for five weeks. He has sold more than 52 million singles and 13 million albums and his songs have been streamed nearly 11 billion times globally.

Shelton has six Academy of Country Music Awards, three American Music Awards and 10 Country Music Association Awards.

He is scheduled to perform on the opening night of the two-night Coastal Country Jam on Sept. 16 at Marina Green Park in Long Beach.

Walk of Fame stars are not awarded to recipients based solely on talent, hard work and dedication to the arts. The stars are given to performers who are nominated and a $75,000 fee is required to create the star, maintain it and provide everything involved with producing the ceremony, such as security, barricades and staging.