Emmy Awards

Best red carpet looks from the 75th Emmys Awards

After the Golden Globes last week and the Critics Choice Awards on Sunday, the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards is the third major Hollywood red carpet event in just eight days.

By Janete Weinstein

(L-R) Quinta Brunson, Ayo Edebiri and Rhea Seehorn at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards.
AP Images

Awards season is currently underway, with several major Hollywood red carpet events taking place recently.

Last week, we had the Golden Globes, followed by the Critics Choice Awards on Sunday evening. Tonight, the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards will be held at the Peacock Theater in LA.

Don't miss out on the latest news and pictures from this stylish and star-studded event of the year so far! Check out the photos below.

Best red carpet looks from the 75th Emmys Awards

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Emmy Awards
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us