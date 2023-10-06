Bad Bunny, Peso Pluma and Karol G among winners at 2023 Billboard Latin Music Awards

It's a star-studded night at the 2023 Billboard Latin Music Awards.

Stars like Bad Bunny, Peso Pluma, Karol G and Shakira were all nominated for awards at the annual ceremony, which took place at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida, on Oct. 5.

Regional Mexican act Peso Pluma led the list with 21 nominations, winning a total of eight. Bad Bunny was nominated for 15 noms and took home seven. Karol G was the female artist with the most nominations at 13 and won five Billboard Latin Music awards.

Many artists took the stage to perform their greatest and latest hits. Pioneer of reggaeton Ivy Queen was honored with the Billboard Icon Award, while Los Ángeles Azules received the Billboard Lifetime Achievement Award for an outstanding career that spans over four decades. Karol G was also awarded with the Spirit of Hope Award.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The 2023 Billboard Latin Music Awards were broadcasting live on Telemundo, as well as simultaneously on the Spanish entertainment cable network Universo, on Peacock and the Telemundo app.

See the full list of winners at the 2023 Billboard Latin Music Awards.

Artist of the Year:

Bad Bunny — WINNER

Fuerza Regida

Grupo Frontera

Karol G

Peso Pluma

Artist of the Year, New:

Bizarrap

Chino Pacas

Grupo Frontera

Peso Pluma — WINNER

Yng Lvcas

Tour of the Year:

Bad Bunny — WINNER

Daddy Yankee

Grupo Firme

Karol G

Rauw Alejandro

Crossover Artist of the Year:

Justin Timberlake

Lil Jon

Maître Gims

Marshmello — WINNER

Sean Paul

Global 200 Latin Artist of the Year:

Bad Bunny — WINNER

Feid

Karol G

Peso Pluma

Grupo Frontera

Global 200 Latin Song of the Year:

Bad Bunny, “Tití Me Preguntó”

Bizarrap & Quevedo, “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 52”

Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma, “Ella Baila Sola”

Manuel Turizo, “La Bachata” — WINNER

Yng Lvcas & Peso Pluma, “La Bebe”

Hot Latin Song of the Year:

Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma, “Ella Baila Sola” — WINNER

Fuerza Regida & Grupo Frontera, “Bebe Dame”

Grupo Frontera & Bad Bunny, “un X100to”

Karol G & Shakira, “TQG”

Yng Lvcas & Peso Pluma, “La Bebe”

Hot Latin Song of the Year, Vocal Event:

Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma, “Ella Baila Sola” — WINNER

Fuerza Regida & Grupo Frontera, “Bebe Dame”

Grupo Frontera & Bad Bunny, “un X100to”

Karol G & Shakira, “TQG”

Yng Lvcas & Peso Pluma, “La Bebe”

Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Male:

Bad Bunny

Feid

Junior H

Natanael Cano

Peso Pluma — WINNER

Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Female:

Becky G

Karol G — WINNER

Rosalía

Shakira

Young Miko

Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:

Eslabon Armado

Fuerza Regida

Grupo Frontera — WINNER

Grupo Marca Registrada

Yahritza y Su Esencia

Hot Latin Songs Label of the Year:

DEL

Rimas

Sony Music Latin — WINNER

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Warner Latina

Latin Airplay Song of the Year:

Bizarrap & Shakira, “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53”

Manuel Turizo, “La Bachata” — WINNER

Shakira & Ozuna, “Monotonía”

Yandel & Feid, “Yandel 150”

Karol G & Shakira, “TQG”

Latin Airplay Label of the Year:

Lizos

Rimas

Sony Music Latin — WINNER

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Warner Latina

Sales Song of the Year:

Bad Bunny, “Tití Me Preguntó” — WINNER

Bizarrap & Shakira, “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53”

Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma, “Ella Baila Sola”

Fuerza Regida & Grupo Frontera, “Bebe Dame”

Karol G & Shakira, “TQG”

Streaming Song of the Year:

Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma, “Ella Baila Sola” — WINNER

Fuerza Regida & Grupo Frontera, “Bebe Dame”

Grupo Frontera & Bad Bunny, “un X100to”

Peso Pluma & Natanael Cano, “PRC”

Yng Lvcas & Peso Pluma, “La Bebe”

Top Latin Album of the Year:

Fuerza Regida, "Pa Que Hablen: I."

Ivan Cornejo, "Dañado"

Karol G, "Mañana Será Bonito" — WINNER

Peso Pluma, "Génesis"

Rauw Alejandro, "Saturno"

Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Male:

Bad Bunny — WINNER

Ivan Cornejo

Ozuna

Rauw Alejandro

Romeo Santos

Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Female:

Becky G

Kali Uchis

Karol G — WINNER

Rosalía

Yuridia

Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:

Aventura

Eslabon Armado

Fuerza Regida — WINNER

Grupo Marca Registrada

Maná

Top Latin Albums Sello Label of the Year:

Del

Rimas — WINNER

Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Warner Latina

Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Solo:

Becky G

Enrique Iglesias

Rosalía

Sebastián Yatra

Shakira — WINNER

Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:

Camila

Enanitos Verdes

Maná — WINNER

Piso 21

Reik

Latin Pop Song of the Year:

Bizarrap & Shakira, “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53” — WINNER

Karol G & Shakira, “TQG”

Maluma, “Junio”

Rosalía & Rauw Alejandro, “Beso”

Sebastián Yatra, “Una Noche Sin Pensar”

Latin Pop Airplay Label of the Year:

Dale Play

Sony Music Latin — WINNER

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Warner Latina

WK

Latin Pop Album of the Year:

Camilo, "De Adentro Pa Afuera" — WINNER

Morat, "Si Ayer Fuera Hoy"

Piso 21, "777"

Selena, "Moonchild Mixes"

Tini, "Cupido"

Latin Pop Albums Label of the Year:

Columbia

RCA

Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latin Entertainment — WINNER

Warner Latina

Tropical Artist of the Year, Solo:

Elvis Crespo

Luis Figueroa

Marc Anthony

Prince Royce

Romeo Santos — WINNER

Tropical Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:

Aventura — WINNER

Gente de Zona

La Sonora Dinamita

Los Ángeles Azules

Monchy & Alexandra

Tropical Song of the Year:

Manuel Turizo, “La Bachata” — WINNER

Marshmello & Manuel Turizo, “El Merengue”

Rosalía, “Despechá”

Romeo Santos & Rosalía, “El Pañuelo”

Shakira & Ozuna, “Monotonía”

Tropical Airplay Label of the Year:

Columbia

Rimas

Sony Music Latin — WINNER

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

WK

Tropical Albums Label of the Year:

Discos Fuentes

Sony Music Latin — WINNER

The Orchard

Universal Music Enterprises

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Solo:

Carin León

Junior H

Ivan Cornejo

Natanael Cano

Peso Pluma — WINNER

Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:

Calibre 50

Eslabon Armado

Fuerza Regida — WINNER

Grupo Frontera

La Maquinaria Norteña

Regional Mexican Song of the Year:

Carin León & Grupo Frontera, “Que Vuelvas”

Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma, “Ella Baila Sola” — WINNER

Fuerza Regida & Grupo Frontera, “Bebe Dame”

Grupo Frontera & Bad Bunny, “un X100to”

Peso Pluma & Natanael Cano, “PRC”

Regional Mexican Airplay Label of the Year:

Afinarte

Remex

Lizos

Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latin Entertainment — WINNER

Regional Mexican Album of the Year:

Eslabon Armado, "Desvelado"

Fuerza Regida, "Pa Que Hablen: I."

Fuerza Regida, "Sigan Hablando: II."

Ivan Cornejo, "Dañado" — WINNER

Peso Pluma, "Génesis"

Regional Mexican Albums Label of the Year:

Del — WINNER

Manzana

Rancho Humilde

Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Solo:

Bad Bunny — WINNER

Daddy Yankee

Feid

Karol G

Rauw Alejandro

Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:

Cartel de Santa

Mambo Kingz

The Rudeboyz

Wisin & Yandel — WINNER

Zion & Lennox

Latin Rhythm Song of the Year:

Bad Bunny & Rauw Alejandro, “Party”

Bad Bunny, “Tití Me Preguntó” — WINNER

Bizarrap & Quevedo, “BZRP Music Sessions, Vol. 52”

Yandel & Feid, “Yandel 150”

Yng Lvcas & Peso Pluma, “La Bebe”

Latin Rhythm Airplay Label of the Year:

Republic

Rimas

Sony Music Latin — WINNER

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Warner Latina

Latin Rhythm Album of the Year:

Anuel AA, "LLNM2"

Eladio Carrión, "3MEN2 KBRN"

Feid, "Feliz Cumpleaños Ferxxo: Te Pirateamos El Álbum"

Karol G, "Mañana Será Bonito" — WINNER

Rauw Alejandro, "Saturno"

Latin Rhythm Albums Label of the Year:

Interscope Geffen A&M

Real Hasta La Muerte

Rimas — WINNER

Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Songwriter of the Year:

Bad Bunny

Edgar ‘Edge’ Barrera

MAG

Pedro Tovar

Peso Pluma — WINNER

Publisher of the Year:

11ONCE Music, BMI

Double P Publishing, BMI

Prajin Miusic Publishing, BMI

Sony Latin Music Publishing, LLC, BMI — WINNER

Street Mob Publishing, BMI

Publishing Corporation of the Year:

BMG

Kobalt Music

Sony Music Publishing — WINNER

Universal Music

Warner Chappell Music

Producer of the Year:

Edgar ‘Edge’ Barrera — WINNER

Ernesto ‘Neto’ Fernández

Jimmy Humilde

MAG

Ovy On The Drums

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: