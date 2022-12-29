Billboard has released its 2022 Year-End Chart, and this year's is a history-making one with Bad Bunny topping it.

2022 was Bad Bunny's year as he made No. 1 on Billboard's Top Artists chart and his hit summer album, "Un Verano Sin Ti," made No. 1 on the Billboard 200 Year-End Chart.

It marked the first all-Spanish album to top the chart as the best-performing album of the year and the first Latin artist who primarily records in Spanish to become the year's top artist.

Artists such as Taylor Swift and Drake also topped the Billboard Year-End Charts for five consecutive years since 2018.

Here's a look at Billboard's Year-End Charts:

Top 10 Artists

Bad Bunny Taylor Swift Harry Styles Drake Morgan Wallen Doja Cat Ed Sheeran Adele The Weeknd Lil Baby

Top 10 Duo/Group

Glass Animals Imagine Dragons BTS The Beatles Fleetwood Mac Queen OneRepublic Red Hot Chili Peppers Guns N'Roses Metallica

Top Female Artists

Taylor Swift Doja Cat Adele Dua Lipa Olivia Rodrigo Beyonce Billie Eilish Lizzo Latto Summer Walker

Top Male Artists

Bad Bunny Harry Styles Drake Morgan Wallen Ed Sheeran The Weeknd Lil Baby Future Justin Bieber Post Malone

Top New Artists

Latto Zach Bryan Steve Lacy Bailey Zimmerman GAYLE

Top Labels