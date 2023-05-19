Auli'i Cravalho on Why She Won't Be Returning as Moana for Live-Action Remake

Auli'i Cravalho has officially revealed how far she'll go in the live-action "Moana" remake.

The animated film's leading lady has shared with fans that despite acting as an executive producer on the film, she will not be reprising her leading role.

"When I was cast as Moana at 14, it wonderfully changed my life and started my career," the 22-year-old shared in a video posted to her Instagram May 19. "In this live-action retelling, I will not be reprising the role."

"I believe that it is absolutely vital that casting accurately represents the characters and stories we want to tell," she continued, "So, as an executive producer on the film, I cannot wait to help find the next actress to portray Moana's courageous spirit, undeniable wit, and emotional strength."

Cravalho did share some words to whoever takes on the role, and her hopes for the film's impact, "I am truly honored to pass this baton to the next young woman of Pacific-Island descent. To honor our incredible Pacific peoples, cultures, and communities that help inspire her story. And I look forward to all the beautiful pacific representation to come."

News of the remake was first shared by Disney in April and at the time Cravalho expressed her excitement about the remake, noting that it has been "whispered about for years!".

"Moana has had such a profound impact on how we think of Disney princesses," she wrote on Instagram April 3. "Moana's strength and perseverance are inspiring—to audiences around the world, to me and to everyone who helped bring her to life. I'm looking forward to sharing her story in a whole new way."

Although Cravalho will not be reprising her role, one original cast member has already confirmed his participation in the remake. In addition to serving alongside the Crush actress as a producer on the film, Dwayne Johnson will be hitting screens as the demigod Maui once again.

This role is especially significant for Johnson, as the 2016 film's interpretation of the character was inspired by his late grandfather Peter Maivia.

"This story is my culture, and this story is emblematic of our people's grace, mana and warrior strength," the actor wrote on Instagram April 3. "I wear our culture proudly on my skin and in my soul, and this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reunite with MAUI, inspired by the spirit of my late grandfather, High Chief Peter Maivia, is one that runs very deep for me."