‘Arthur' Is Coming to an End at PBS and So Is Our Childhood

PBS' animated series "Arthur," which is based off the Arthur Adventure books by Marc Brown, is coming to an end after its upcoming 25th season. Executive producer Carol Greenwald confirmed the news to IGN July 27, writing, "In the winter of 2022, the 25th and final season of 'Arthur' will debut."

This news is particularly devastating for the millennials here at E! News who grew up enjoying "Arthur" and the adventures he had with sister D.W., best friend Buster and more. Despite Arthur's impending end, Greenwald assured fans that there's still plenty of content to expect in the future, adding, "Producer GBH and PBS KIDS are continuing to work together on additional 'Arthur' content, sharing the lessons of 'Arthur' and his friends in new ways."

Not to mention, fans will have access to episodes of "Arthur" on PBS KIDS for years to come. So, don't ball your hands up in a fist just yet!

"Arthur" first debuted on PBS in 1996 and quickly became a favorite among its young viewers. And, we have a feeling those viewers grew up to be the adults that created the many "Arthur"-related memes on the internet. Since its debut, the show has aired over 240 episodes and is the longest-running kid's animated TV show in the United States. That's a bigger deal than the ones Muffy Crosswire's dad is handing out at his used car dealership.

For those of you who may've missed out on this cultural phenomenon, "Arthur" follows the titular character, an 8-year-old, glasses-wearing aardvark, and his pals as they learn about important issues, such as bullying, disabilities, education and more. So, it's no wonder the children's program can boast four Daytime Emmy Awards.

This is the second popular kid's show to come to an end at PBS in 2021 as "Caillou" was canceled in January after 20 years on the air. Nonetheless, as the "Arthur" theme song advises, you can still listen to your heart, listen to the beat, listen to the rhythm, the rhythm of the street even if "Arthur" isn't on the air.

