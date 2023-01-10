Angela Bassett Nabs First Major Acting Award for a Marvel Movie, Nineteen Years After Her First Globes Win

Angela Bassett became the first Marvel actor to win a major award Tuesday night, taking home the Golden Globes statue for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for her role as Queen Ramonda in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever."

Bassett won her first Golden Globes in 1994 for "What's Love Got to Do With It" and her role as Tina Turner.

"The late Toni Morrison said that your life is already a miracle of chance just waiting for you to order its destiny. But in order for that destiny to manifest, I think that it requires courage to have faith," she said in her acceptance speech.

Getty Images

"It requires patience, as we just heard. And it requires a true sense of yourself. It’s not easy because the past is circuitous and it has many unexpected detours, but, by the grace of God, I stand here. I stand here grateful.”

The veteran actor also used her speech to remember the late Chadwick Boseman, the star of the first "Black Panther" movie who died in 2020 after a battle with colon cancer. The "Wakanda Forever" cast and crew has said his absence was strongly felt as they worked on the sequel.

“We embarked on this journey together with love. We mourned, we loved, we healed. We were surrounded each and every day by the light and the spirit of Chadwick Boseman,” she said.

“We have joy in knowing that with this historic ‘Black Panther’ series, it is a part of his legacy that he helped to lead us. We showed the world what Black unity, leadership and love looks like, behind and in front of the camera. To the Marvel fans, thank you for embracing these characters and showing us so much love.”