An Adele Concert Special is Coming to NBC Later This Month

Adele is gifting her fans with another televised concert special.

The two-hour event, titled “An Audience With Adele,” will be the stateside debut of her TV concert that previously aired on Nov. 21 in the United Kingdom.

Similar to her CBS special with Oprah Winfrey, “An Audience With Adele” features performances from her latest album, “30,” as well as interactions with the audience.

The show is set to air on March 20 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC, before streaming the next day on Peacock, a press release stated.

In addition to tracks from her most recent album, Adele performs some of her biggest hits like “Someone Like You” and “Hello” at the London Palladium event.

Adele’s fans know that she tends to chat with the crowd during her concerts, so it’s no surprise that the event also includes a question and answer segment. According to the press release, Adele even answers some questions from a few of the celebrities in attendance.

The powerhouse vocalist produced “An Audience With Adele,” along with Jonathan Dickins, Ben Winston and Sally Wood. The show marked her first hometown concert since 2017.

When the concert special first aired across the pond on ITV, the channel’s Twitter account tweeted out a video of an emotional moment from the evening when Adele was reunited with the teacher who inspired her.

The clip also revealed that Emma Thompson, Emma Watson, Dua Lip and Idris Elba were among the celebrities who attended the show.

After her performance, Adele tweeted about the sentimental homecoming and also mentioned her former mentor.

Home Sweet Home. I’ve always dreamt of doing An Audience With… There was so much love in the room for eachother, it felt like such a gig! Everyone was raucous and bang up for it! And my teacher Ms McDonald was there, it was just heaven ♥️ pic.twitter.com/N1LpkQbeoh — Adele (@Adele) November 21, 2021

“Home Sweet Home. I’ve always dreamt of doing ‘An Audience With…’” she wrote at the time. “There was so much love in the room for each other, it felt like such a gig! Everyone was raucous and bang up for it! And my teacher Ms McDonald was there, it was just heaven.”

“An Audience With Adele” comes a couple months after the “Chasing Pavements” singer had to cancel her upcoming Las Vegas residency at Caesars Palace.

“I’m so sorry, but my show ain’t ready. We’ve tried absolutely everything that we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you, but we’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID,” she explained in a tearful video posted in January.

At the end of the video, she assured fans that she would work on perfecting the show for them.

She said, “I’m going to finish my show and I’m going to get it to where it’s supposed to be. It’s been impossible. We’ve been up against so much and it just ain’t ready. I’m really sorry.”

Hopefully fans won’t have to wait too long to see her in person. While appearing on “The Graham Norton Show” last month, Adele said the residency is “absolutely 100% happening this year.”

