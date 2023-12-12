Adam Driver and wife Joanne Tucker privately welcome new baby

Originally appeared on E! Online

There's a new baby Driver.

Adam Driver and wife Joanne Tucker have privately welcomed their second child, a baby girl, multiple outlets have confirmed.

Tucker, 41, was first seen hugging a baby bump back in February, while running errands with the "Girls" alum. People shared she was expecting the couple's second baby later that month.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Driver and Tucker — who tied the knot in 2013 after meeting during the actor's first year studying at Juilliard — are also parents to a son, who they welcomed in 2016. However, the "Marriage Story" actor has long preferred to keep his family life out of the spotlight — even telling the New Yorker in 2019 that maintaining his son's privacy felt like a "military operation."

Still Driver has given a glimpse into his life as a dad.

"Some facts about me: I'm a husband and a father," the 40-year-old said during his "Saturday Night Live" monologue in 2020. "It's in that order, though, I've been very clear with my son about that—he's second in everything."

Lady Gaga, Adam Driver and More Stars Attend House of Gucci U.K. Premiere

The father of two has also included his son in parts of his job — and even took on a role in "65" because of his son's interest in dinosaurs.

"I basically made this thing for him to watch," Driver told Seth Meyers on an episode of "Late Night" in March. "He has no interest in watching."

And while his son wouldn't see the action film because it was too scary, he ultimately just isn't interested in his dad's profession, the "Star Wars" actor added, "I tell him, ‘Oh I do movies sometimes' and he goes, ‘Oh that's cool, I hate movies.'"

Adam Driver is taking the high road. The "Ferrari" star, 40, received praise on social media for how he responded to questions about his appearance during a recent interview on a new episode of "Who's Talking To Chris Wallace."