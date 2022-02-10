Academy of Country Music Awards 2022 Nominees: See the Full List

There are a lot of firsts this year for the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards. To start, the award show will not be on a TV network like it has been in the past. Instead, the 2022 ACMs will stream live from Las Vegas on Amazon Prime Video on March 7.

And, 35% of this year’s nominees are first timers for ACM nominations, including Blake Lively who received two nominations for producing and directing Taylor Swift’s music video "I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version)."

Miranda Lambert, a seasoned ACM nominee, received her 16th Female Artist of the Year nomination, tying with Reba McEntire. This year's ACMs will be hosted by Dolly Parton, Gabby Barrett and Jimmie Allen. Read on for the full list of nominees.

Entertainer of the Year

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

Female Artist of the Year

Gabby Barrett

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Maren Morris

Carly Pearce

Male Artist of the Year

Jimmie Allen

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

LOCASH

Maddie & Tae

Group of the Year

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

The Cadillac Three

New Female Artist of the Year

Tenille Arts

Priscilla Block

Lily Rose

Caitlyn Smith

Lainey Wilson

New Male Artist of the Year

HARDY

Walker Hayes

Ryan Hurd

Parker McCollum

Elvie Shane

Album of the Year [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]

"29: Written in Stone" – Carly Pearce

Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne, Jimmy Robbins, Tony Brown

Record Company-Label: Big Machine Records

"Country Again: Side A" – Thomas Rhett

Producers: Dann Huff, Jesse Frasure, Matt Dragstrem

Record Company-Label: Big Machine Label Group

"Dangerous: The Double Album" – Morgan Wallen

Producer: Joey Moi, Jacob Durrett, Charlie Handsome, Matt Dragstrem, Dave Cohen

Record Company-Label: Big Loud Records / Republic Records

"Famous Friends" – Chris Young

Producer: Mark Holman, Corey Crowder, Chris Young, Chris DeStefano

Record Company-Label: RCA Records Nashville

"The Marfa Tapes" – Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall

Producers: Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall

Record Company-Label: Vanner Records / RCA Records Nashville

Single of the Year [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]

"Buy Dirt" – Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan

Producer: Paul DiGiovanni

Record Company-Label: MCA Nashville

"Famous Friends" – Chris Young and Kane Brown

Producers: Corey Crowder, Chris Young

Record Company-Label: RCA Records Nashville

"Fancy Like" – Walker Hayes

Producers: Walker Hayes, Shane McAnally, Joe Thibodeau

Record Company-Label: Monument Records

"If I Didn’t Love You" – Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood

Producers: Michael Knox

Record Company-Label: Broken Bow Records; Macon Music, LLC; BBR Music Group, BMG

"You Should Probably Leave" – Chris Stapleton

Producer: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton

Record Company-Label: Mercury Nashville

Song of the Year [Awarded to Songwriter(s)/Publisher(s)/Artist(s)]

"7 Summers" – Morgan Wallen

Songwriters: Morgan Wallen, Josh Osborne, Shane McAnally

Publishers: Big Loud Mountain, Bo Wallace Publishing, Smackborne Music, Sony/ATV Accent, Smackstreet Music, Tempo Investments, Warner Geo Met Ric Music

"Buy Dirt" – Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan

Songwriters: Jordan Davis, Jacob Davis, Josh Jenkins, Matt Jenkins

Publishers: Anthem Music Publishing II, Bentprop Pub, Big Blue Nation Music, Combustion Five, Jentown, Jordan Davis Music, Smackwork Music, Smack Blue, Kobalt Music Group Music, Universal Music Corporation, WC Music Corp

"Fancy Like" – Walker Hayes

Songwriters: Cameron Bartolini, Josh Jenkins, Shane Stevens, Walker Hayes

Publishers: Songs of SMACK, Rarespark Media Group, Smackworks Music, Smack Blue, Kobalt Music Group, Holy Graffiti Music, Purplebeatz, WC Music Corp

"Knowing You" – Kenny Chesney

Songwriters: Adam James, Brett James, Kat Higgins

Publishers: 3 Ring Circus, BMG Platinum Songs, Pompano Run Music, Songs of Brett, WC Music Corp

"Things A Man Oughta Know" – Lainey Wilson

Songwriters: Jason Nix, Jonathan Singleton, Lainey Wilson

Publishers: Sony/ATV Accent, Sony/ATV Countryside, Spirit Two Nashville, Super Big Music

Video of the Year [Awarded to Producer(s)/Director(s)/Artist(s)]

"Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)" – Elle King and Miranda Lambert

Producers: Angie Lorenz, Wes Edwards, James Stratakis

Directors: Alexa Kinigopoulos, Stephen Kinigopoulos

"Famous Friends" – Chris Young and Kane Brown

Producer: Jennifer Ansell

Director: Peter Zavadil

"I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version)" – Taylor Swift featuring Chris Stapleton

Producers: Jil Hardin, Blake Lively, Kathy Palmer, Austin Swift

Director: Blake Lively

"If I Didn’t Love You" – Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood

Producers: Christen Pinkston, Wesley Stebbins-Perry

Director: Shaun Silva

"Never Wanted To Be That Girl" – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde

Producer: Ryan Byrd

Director: Alexa Campbell

Songwriter of the Year (Off-Camera Award)

Jesse Frasure

Nicolle Galyon

Ashley Gorley

Michael Hardy

Josh Osborne

Music Event of the Year [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]

"Buy Dirt" – Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan

Producer: Paul DiGiovanni

Record Company-Label: MCA Nashville

"Famous Friends" – Chris Young and Kane Brown

Producers: Corey Crowder, Chris Young

Record Company-Label: RCA Records Nashville

"half of my hometown" – Kelsea Ballerini featuring Kenny Chesney

Producers: Ross Copperman, Jimmy Robbins, Kelsea Ballerini

Record Company-Label: Black River Entertainment

"If I Didn’t Love You" – Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood

Producer: Michael Knox

Record Company-Label: Broken Bow Records; Macon Music, LLC; BBR Music Group, BMG

"Never Wanted To Be That Girl" – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde

Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne

Record Company-Label: Big Machine Label Group, Warner Music Nashville