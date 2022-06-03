Abby De La Rosa Announces Pregnancy Nearly a Year After Welcoming Twins With Nick Cannon

Abby De La Rosa's family is getting bigger.

The DJ announced that she is pregnant again almost a year after welcoming twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with Nick Cannon. In an Instagram post shared on June 3, Abby posed on a bed in front of letter balloons spelling out "BABY."

"IM PREGNANT," the 31-year-old wrote in the caption, "Another set of twins?!"

She went on tease that she'll be "posting all the exclusive content and answering the questions ya'll are dying to know" on her OnlyFans page. She also shared a video on her Instagram Stories in which she showed off her baby bump in a zebra-patterned dress, asking fans, "How far along do you think I am??"

De La Rosa welcomed her sons Zion and Zillion on June 16, sharing a video of herself in the hospital with the little ones in each of her arms.

In September, she opened up about her journey to motherhood and shared that she and Nick, 41, had suffered a pregnancy loss in April 2020 prior to welcoming the twins.

"First pregnancy, April 2020, was definitely not planned, but Nick was such a great friend to me and just so good to me, and then our focus became to have a baby," Abby explained. "Little did we know we would end up having twins."

Cannon is also a dad to 10-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey, 4-year-old son Golden "Sagon" and 17-month-old daughter Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell. His 5-month-old son Zen, whose mother is model Alyssa Scott, died of brain cancer in December. The "Nick Cannon Show" host is currently expecting baby No. 8 with Bre Tiesi.

In a recent interview with Men's Health, Cannon defended his unconventional family, saying, "I've seen where people believe a traditional household works, and [yet] there's a lot of toxicity in that setting."

"It's not about what society deems is right," he added. "It's like, what makes it right for you? What brings your happiness? What allows you to have joy and how you define family? We all define family in so many different ways."