Celebrity News

‘A wonderful ride': Pat Sajak announces upcoming season will be his last as host of ‘Wheel of Fortune'

On March 22, 2019, Guinness World Records recognized Pat Sajak for having the “longest career as a game show host for the same show.”

Christopher Willard/ABC via Getty Images

Pat Sajak announced on Twitter on Monday that the upcoming season of "Wheel of Fortune" will be his last as host of the popular game show.

“Wheel of Fortune” originally began in 1975 as a daytime series on NBC. In 1981, Sajak stepped in to replace former host Chuck Woolery alongside Susan Stafford, TODAY.com reported. 

On March 22, 2019, Guinness World Records recognized Sajak for having the “longest career as a game show host for the same show.” 

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.
Zuri chatted with longtime "Wheel of Fortune" co-host Vanna White, who dished on her iconic looks and her and Pat Sajak's four decades on air.

Sajak has won three Daytime Emmy Awards in the outstanding game show host category (1993, 1997, 1998) as well as a lifetime achievement prize in 2011, according to the Internet Movie Database, or IMDb, NBC News reported.

This article tagged under:

Celebrity News
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us