2022 MTV VMAs: The Complete List of Winners

And the winners are...
The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards--and the ongoing list of the night's biggest winners--has officially arrived and we're more excited than ever. The star-studded event, held this year at New Jersey's Prudential Center Aug. 28, saw a slew of historic nominations for some of music's most influential artists.
Doja Cat, Jack Harlow and Harry Styles led the way in earning the most nominations for the night, with the trio landing eight apiece. (All three artists recently nabbed one more nomination in the Song of the Summer category). Following close behind them would be none other than Lil Nas X and Kendrick Lamar, who also tied with seven nods each. But that's not all: Billie Eilish, Drake, Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift and The Weeknd each scored an impressive five nominations.
As far as first time nominees go, this year's list included Baby Keem, GAYLE, Kacey Musgraves, Mneskin, Anitta, Becky G, Dove Cameron, Karol G, ITZY, JID, Muni Long, Tems, Wet Leg and more.
Read on to see if your favorite performer is moonwalking home tonight with a trophy...
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Entertainment News
WINNER: Harry Styles – Harry's House
Adele – 30
Bad Bunny – Un Verano Sin Ti
Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever
Drake – Certified Lover Boy
VIDEO FOR GOOD
WINNER: Lizzo – "About Damn Time"
Kendrick Lamar – "The Heart Part 5"
Latto – "P*ssy"
Rina Sawayama – "This Hell"
Stromae – "Fils de joie"
BEST LONGFORM VIDEO
WINNER: Taylor Swift – "All Too Well" (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version)
Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles
Foo Fighters – Studio 666
Kacey Musgraves – star-crossed
Madonna – Madame X
Olivia Rodrigo – driving home 2 u
BEST COLLABORATION
WINNER: Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – "INDUSTRY BABY"
Drake ft. Future & Young Thug – "Way 2 Sexy"
Elton John & Dua Lipa – "Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)"
Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa – "Sweetest Pie"
Post Malone & The Weeknd – "One Right Now"
ROSALÍA ft. The Weeknd – "LA FAMA"
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – "STAY"
BEST K-POP
WINNER: LISA – "LALISA"
BTS – "Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)"
ITZY – "LOCO"
SEVENTEEN – "HOT"
Stray Kids – "MANIAC"
TWICE – "The Feels"
BEST ALTERNATIVE
WINNER: Måneskin – "I WANNA BE YOUR SLAVE" – Arista Records
Avril Lavigne ft. blackbear - "Love It When You Hate Me" - Elektra Music Group / DTA Records
Imagine Dragons x JID – "Enemy" – KIDinaKORNER / Interscope Records
Machine Gun Kelly ft. WILLOW – "emo girl" – Bad Boy / Interscope Records
Panic! At The Disco – "Viva Las Vengeance" – Fueled By Ramen / Elektra Music Group
Twenty One Pilots – "Saturday" – Fueled By Ramen / Elektra Music Group
WILLOW, Avril Lavigne ft. Travis Barker – "G R O W" – MSFTSMusic / Roc Nation Records
BEST LATIN
WINNER: Anitta – "Envolver" – Warner Records
Bad Bunny – "Tití Me Preguntó" – Rimas Entertainment
Becky G X KAROL G – "MAMIII" – Kemosabe Records / Sony Music Latin / RCA Records
Daddy Yankee – "REMIX" – Republic Records
Farruko – "Pepas" – Sony Music US Latin
J Balvin & Skrillex – "In Da Getto" – Sueños Globales, LLC /Universal Music Latino / Asylum Records UK
BEST METAVERSE PERFORMANCE
WINNER: BLACKPINK The Virtual | PUBG – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records
BTS | Minecraft – BIGHIT Music / Geffen Records
Charli XCX | Roblox – Atlantic Records
Justin Bieber – An Interactive Virtual Experience | Wave – Def Jam
Rift Tour ft. Ariana Grande | Fortnite – Republic Records
Twenty One Pilots Concert Experience | Roblox – Fueled By Ramen / Elektra Music Group
PUSH PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR
September 2021: Griff – "One Night" – Warner Records
October 2021: Remi Wolf – "Sexy Villain" – Island Records
November 2021: Nessa Barrett – "i hope ur miserable until ur dead" – Warner Records
WINNER: December 2021: SEVENTEEN – "Rock With You" – PLEDIS Entertainment / Geffen Records
January 2021: Mae Muller – "Better Days" – Capitol Records UK
February 2022: GAYLE – "abcdefu" – Atlantic Records / Arthouse Records
March 2022: Sheneesa – "R U That" – Rich Immigrants / Interscope Records
April 2022: Omar Apollo – "Tamagotchi" – Warner Records
May 2022: Wet Leg – "Chaise Longue" – Domino Recording Company
June 2022: Muni Long – "Baby Boo" – Supergiant Records LLC / Def Jam Recording
July 2022: Doechii – "Persuasive" – Top Dog Entertainment / Capitol Records