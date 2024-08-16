First Trump-Harris debate set to take place in Philadelphia

The first 2024 presidential debate between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris is set to take place in Philadelphia in the battleground state of Pennsylvania.

The debate is set for Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024, at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, ABC News "Good Morning America" co-anchor Gio Benetiz posted on social media Friday morning.

The ABC News presidential debate will take place in Philadelphia at the National Constitution Center on Tuesday, Sept. 10, at 9:00 p.m. EDT.@DavidMuir and @LinseyDavis will serve as moderators.

The debate will be hosted by ABC News and is set to be moderated by David Muir and Linsey Davis, the network said.

This debate is the first between the Democratic and Republican presidential hopefuls since Harris took over the Democratic ticket from President Joe Biden. It's also occurring after Biden's widely criticized performance in his debate against Trump led to questions about the 81-year-old's ability to remain in office for another four years.

Philadelphia is the largest city in the key battleground state of Pennsylvania. Both parties are putting resources into winning the Keystone State's 19 electoral votes.