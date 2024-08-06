The VP pick is in.
Vice President Kamala Harris has selected Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, to be her running mate in the 2024 election, according to NBC News.
Harris interviewed multiple candidates ahead of the announcement, the Associated Press reported. That included Govs. Andy Beshear of Kentucky, J.B. Pritzker of Illinois, Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania, as well as Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.
Harris opted for the governor of a swing-state who has successfully pushed multiple democratic initiatives, including expanding abortion rights, legalizing marijuana and gun reform.
"I am proud to announce that I've asked @Tim_Walz to be my running mate," Harris posted on X Tuesday morning. "As a governor, a coach, a teacher, and a veteran, he's delivered for working families like his. It's great to have him on the team."
Walz posted shortly after.
"It is the honor of a lifetime to join @kamalaharris in this campaign," Walz posted on X. "I’m all in. Vice President Harris is showing us the politics of what’s possible. It reminds me a bit of the first day of school. So, let’s get this done, folks! Join us."
Those who Walz were competing with for the bid posted their support on X.
"Tim Walz is an exceptionally effective governor - and also great to work with," Buttigieg posted on X. "I’m excited for what his Midwestern voice, military experience, and common-sense values will bring to our winning ticket, and for everything the Harris-Walz administration will deliver for Americans."
"My friend @Tim_Walz is an excellent choice to be the next Vice President of the United States," Pritzker posted. "I'm ready to work alongside the Harris-Walz team to help ensure victory for Democrats up and down the ballot in November. Let's win this!"
"My work here in Pennsylvania is far from finished — there is a lot more stuff I want to get done for our Commonwealth," Shapiro posted. "Over the next 90 days, I look forward to traveling all across the Commonwealth to unite Pennsylvanians behind my friends Kamala Harris and Tim Walz and defeat Donald Trump."
"Vice President @KamalaHarris and Governor @Tim_Walz are going to move us forward," Kelly posted. "They’re already building a campaign to unite our country — and @GabbyGiffords and I are ready to do everything we can to help them win."
"It was an honor to be considered in this process, but @Tim_Walz is a great friend and a great choice," Beshear posted. "I fully support this new ticket and will work to elect @KamalaHarris as our next President of the United States."
