Polling place in West Chester, Pa., evacuated due to bomb threat, official says

A polling place in West Chester, Pennsylvania, was evacuated Tuesday night due to a bomb threat, Chester County Commissioner Josh Maxwell confirmed.

The threat was made towards the Government Services Center on 601 Westtown Road, according to Maxwell. Maxwell said in-person ballots will be delivered after 8 p.m. Tuesday. Mail-in ballots are canvassed and tabulated at a different location, according to Maxwell.

There was a bomb threat to the Government Services Center in West Chester, PA. It's being evacuated. Voter Services is located there, and in-person ballots are delivered after 8 pm. Mail-in ballots are canvassed and tabulated at a different location. I will update shortly. — Josh Maxwell (@maxwelljosh) November 6, 2024

No injuries have been reported.

The Government Services Center is being searched by dogs and will be back in use if no bomb is found, according to Maxwell. Maxwell also said the voting hours for two neighboring polling places have been extended to 10 p.m. for the evacuated voters.

Fake bomb threats in Philly and beyond

During a Tuesday night press conference, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said there were at least two fake bomb threats at polling places on 1013 Elsworth Street and 66th Street and Chester Avenue in Philadelphia as well. Krasner said both threats were unfounded. During one of the incidents, a man walked into a polling place and made a verbal threat but was later detained, according to Krasner.

Krasner said the FBI was investigating the incidents as well as other bomb threats made at polling locations in multiple states on Election Day. An FBI spokesperson said many of the threats appear to have originated from Russian email domains and none of the threats appear to be credible.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.