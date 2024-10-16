Are you registered to vote? Pa. registration deadline just days away

After month, and months, and months of political ad pushes showing up in nearly every form of media, Election Day -- to be held on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024 -- is fast approaching and for Pennsylvania residents, so is the deadline to register to vote.

As of Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024, there's only five days left to register to vote in Pennsylvania.

The last day to register for November's election in the critical swing state of Pennsylvania is Oct. 21, 2024.

If you're already registered to vote, you can vote in-person at the polls on Election Day. You can find your local polling . place in Pennsylvania by using this online tool that allows voters to easily figure out where their polling place is.

Just put in your home address and you'll be told where you'll need to be to vote on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024.

But, to do that, you'll have be registered to vote.

If you're unsure if you're registered, click here to check your voter registration status.

If you're planning to vote remotely, make sure you've received a mail ballot and drop it into a drop box.

Voters in Pennsylvania have until Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024, to request a mail-in ballot and all ballots must be returned by Election Day.

For more information on how to register and plan your vote on Election Day, visit our Plan Your Vote tool.

And for our voters' guide for the upcoming election for Pennsylvania, Delaware and New Jersey, click here.