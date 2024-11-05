Voters in Philadelphia and its surrounding Pennsylvania counties could very well decide the 2024 presidential election between Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee, and former President Donald Trump, the Republican.

Our region has been the focus of both campaigns for months as they vie for Pennsylvania's 19 electoral votes. It all comes down to Tuesday, when voters across the country and our area head to the polls for the final day of voting in the 2024 election.

Down the ballot, important races for the United States Senate are contested in all three states in the region.

In Delaware, Democratic congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester is running against businessman Eric Hansen, the GOP nominee, and former state senator Michael Katz, an independent. They're looking to replace long-time Democratic senator Tom Carper, who is retiring after 46 years in public office.

In Pennsylvania, incumbent Democrat Bob Casey is defending his seat against Republican challenger Dave McCormick. In New Jersey, Republican businessman Curtis Bashaw is running against Democrat Andy Kim — currently the congressman representing the third district in South Jersey. The winner will replace long-time Senator Bob Menendez, who resigned in August after being convicted on federal bribery charges.

Other important races in our area include that for Pennsylvania attorney general, the gubernatorial election in Delaware, and a number of important U.S. House decisions.

NBC10 will have live updates all day with everything you need to know about Election Day 2024 from our team of reporters spread across the Delaware Valley.