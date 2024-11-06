Incumbent Democratic Congresswoman Wild concedes election

Congresswoman Susan Wild, a Democrat who has sat atop Pennsylvania's 7th Congressional District since 2019, has conceded her bid for re-election to Republican challenger, State Representative for Pa.'s 187th District Ryan Mackenzie.

“There is no sugarcoating it: this is a bitterly disappointing outcome," Wild wrote in a concession statement shared with NBC10 on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024. "In a moment, I am going to talk about how our fight — for reproductive rights, for affordable health care, for equality, for a clean and safe planet — can and must endure. But first, it is of utmost importance that I first state what should be obvious: I lost this election, and my opponent won. I congratulate my opponent on winning this seat, and I am going to do everything to ensure a smooth transition, because the people of this district deserve nothing less."

Wild lost a close election, receiving about 195,004 votes to challenger Mackenzie's 200,544 votes as of about 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

"This is how American democracy works. It’s how we move forward. And it is absolutely crucial that candidates, in victory and in defeat, abide by this principle. You cannot only recognize the results of elections you win, no matter how much you may disagree with them," she wrote, calling for a smooth exchange of power in a statement. "When it comes to serving our community, we are stronger when we find common ground."

In her statement, Wild said she was proud of her team and the work they have done over the past six years -- she was elected to Pa.'s 15th District in 2018.

According to NBC News' results of Tuesday's election, Wild did well in some of the counties she represented -- winning with voters in Northampton and Lehigh counties. But, significant deficits in Monroe and Carbon counties led to her loss in the election.

Overall, in her concession, Wild said her time in office and the work she had done for her constituents amounted to "the greatest privilege of my life."

Wild also noted that, though she lost, she planned to make herself available to assist Mackenzie as he steps into the new role.

"I understand the very real fear that many of those who supported me likely feel, as we wonder what’s next for our community and country. To all of you who worked tirelessly to keep this seat in Democratic hands, know this: I will continue to use my voice to fight for the causes that drove me to run for office in the first place. Women’s rights, workers’ rights, affordable health care, democracy itself, are all issues that require constant engagement, from all of us, to form a better country," wrote Wild. "I will be available to assist Ryan Mackenzie as he prepares himself to represent this wonderful, complex district. I encourage him to take to heart the advice that those before me bestowed: that no matter who is in the White House, his job is to deliver results for this community."