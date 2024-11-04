Live updates: Trump, Harris rallying across Pa. in final day of 2024 campaign

What to Know Donald Trump and Kamala Harris will rally across the battleground state of Pennsylvania on the final day of the 2024 presidential campaign.

Trump will hold rallies in Reading and Pittsburgh, while Harris will campaign in Scranton, Allentown, Pittsburgh, and Philadelphia.

Harris' rally on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway in front of the Philadelphia Museum of Art. Road closures are already in effect and security will be tight throughout Monday. A number of big-name celebrities are expected to perform as well.

Elon Musk has been ordered to appear in court in Philadelphia on Monday morning. Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner accuses Musk and his political action committee of operating an illegal lottery and of trying to influence voters to vote for Trump.

The final day of the 2024 election season is here, and as has been the case throughout the campaign, both Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump will put Pennsylvania front-and-center on Monday, Nov. 4, 2024.

Harris, the Democratic candidate, will close her campaign with a giant rally on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia on Monday evening, an event which is already snarling traffic in the area and is expected to draw a massive crowd. She will appear in Scranton, Allentown, Reading and Pittsburgh earlier in the day.

Trump, the Republican candidate, will campaign in Reading and Pittsburgh on his way to more events in Michigan later in the day. NBC10 will have reporters on the ground at all of the events in our area and you can find live updates and live streams of the events right here throughout the day.