In the wake of the Supreme Court ruling on the bounds of presidential immunity, the Democratic National Committee is launching a digital ad campaign in the Philadelphia area calling former President Donald Trump “the greatest threat to American democracy.”

The campaign -- which the DNC calls a homepage takeover directing readers to digital ads -- is set to launch Tuesday when readers access The Philadelphia Inquirer website, a DNC spokesperson told NBC10. The ads use clips of last week’s debate when the former president was asked if he would accept the results of the election regardless of who wins.

Trump, the presumptive Republican nominee, responded that he would “absolutely” accept them “if it’s a fair and legal and good election.”

The ads, which are also slated to appear to readers of the Arizona Republic and the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, display the words: “Fraud. Liar. Denier.”

The ad campaign comes as the Supreme Court ruled Monday in connection to the federal election interference case against Trump. The majority opinion stated that presidents are immune from prosecution for some actions, but not all -- drawing a distinction between official and unofficial acts.

The court sent the case back to a lower court to sort out which actions cited in the indictment were covered by immunity, though offered guidance including saying Trump talking with the Vice President about his role on January 6th was “at least presumptively immune” from prosecution.

Former President Trump on his Truth Social account posted Monday “BIG WIN FOR OUR CONSTITUTION AND DEMOCRACY. PROUD TO BE AN AMERICAN!”

Democratic President Joe Biden spoke about the Supreme Court decision on Monday night, calling the decision a “dangerous precedent” and saying “I dissent.”

The DNC said the decision underscores the stakes of the election, and DNC spokesperson Abhi Rahman called Trump “the most existential threat to America’s democracy yet.”

“Trump has shown over and over again that he has no remorse for his role in the insurrection on our nation’s capital, and now that the Supreme Court has emboldened his dangerous pursuit of power, there’s no doubt that his number one priority in a second term would be dismantling democracy as we know it,” Rahmi said in a statement.